G.Skill has a 256GB memory kit for Threadripper 3990X users

G.Skill has announced that it has prepared a new high-performance, high-capacity, low-latency DDR4 memory kit targeting users of the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor (please check out the HEXUS review of the 64C/128T TR 3990X from last week). The new Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL16-20-20 256GB (32GBx8) 1.35V memory kits have been tested and validated and are designed for "those pursuing ultimate memory performance or attempting to build a powerful workstation for heavy content creation workloads," says G.Skill.

The G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 256GB kit consist of eight memory modules which will full populate motherboards like the Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha, which is the platform G.Skill uses to validate these kits.

G.Skill says it uses the latest high-density 16Gb components to construct its 32GB DIMMs and it considers this choice to be the best available to push the balance of capacity, performance and latency to what it has here.

If you are going to push the boast out to purchase a 128-thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and motherboard, this G.Skill kit could be a good match for you if your tasks also benefit from lashings of fast RAM.

If you buy this memory kit you aren't just getting stacks of RAM, the Trident Z Neo DIMMs come with pleasingly punchy but diffused and smooth RGB LED lighting effects. With 8x DIMMs in this kit with 8x zones each, this will provide a considerable amount of illumination. HEXUS reviewed a dual-channel G.Skill Trident Z Neo memory kit back in August last year.

The new Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL16-20-20 256GB (32GBx8) 1.35V kit will become available from G.Skill's worldwide distribution partners from Q2 2020.