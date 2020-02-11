Samsung The Wall microLED display extends up to 583-inches

The first time was saw Samsung's The Wall microLED TVs (at CES 2018) they grabbed headlines by being configurable up to 146-inches in diagonal size. Last summer Samsung's The Wall Luxury became available to order in UK with size options spanning 73-inch in 2K definition, all the way to 292-inch in 8K definition. Now Samsung has pushed its modular TV design further, facilitating displays up to 583-inches, for commercial users.

In our original news article about The Wall, from CES 2018, it was explained that these microLED technology based TVs can easily be configured in a multitude of sizes, aspect ratios and resolutions by arranging their modular bezel-less panels to suit. Now The Wall for Business is being launched in the following expansive configurations:

219- and 292-inch 4K versions

437- and 583-inch 8K versions

Samsung's The Wall for Business is being made available starting today. Samsung is currently exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2020) in Amsterdam, which runs until Friday. You will be able to witness these stunning new displays on show at the world's largest AV and system integration expo, as per the photos above.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

This evening (UK time 7pm, or 11am Pacific time) Samsung will begin its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, in San Francisco. Officially the event will "showcase the company’s latest innovative devices that are set to shape the next decade of mobile experiences". Unofficially everyone expects a full reveal of the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and the next generation of Samsung flagship devices - the Galaxy S20 range.

As a warm up, there is a leaked official trailer video for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra embedded above, via @evleaks.