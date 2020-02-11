AMD Ryzen 3990X claims half of HWBOT's CPU world records

The HEXUS editor was very impressed with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU, as you can read in our day one review, published on Friday. The processor won a coveted HEXUS performance award and the editor doled out lashings of praise for this 128-thread CPU, calling it the "emperor of multi-threaded apps," which pushes HEDT to new heights, comes with a feature rich chipset and "annihilates Intel HEDT."

It seems like extreme overclocking enthusiasts have wasted no time in pushing the Threadripper 3990X to its limits, seeing how it compares to the current crème-de-la-crème and how it performs in popular benchmarks. Over its first weekend the top-end 7nm Zen 2 based Threadripper has made claim to four out of the eight HWBOT World Records - CPU Benchmarks.

Above you can see that AMD's 128-thread CPU has gained pole position in the wPrime - 1024m, Cinebench - R15, GPUPI for CPU - 1B, and Geekbench3 - Multi Core benchmarks, as validated and recorded by HWBOT. I thought I would take a closer look at some of those records; Safedisk's Cinebench - R15 score, and Splave's Geekbench3 - Multi Core score.

Safedisk used LN2 cooling to chill his TR 3990X and achieve 5,225MHz on all cores an 80 epr cent overclock. The PC system used 32GB of G.Skill DDR4 RAM, and an Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha TRX40 motherboard. You can see the colourful LN2 cooled setup above, and the validated benchmark score below.

Safedisk also achieved the highest OC of the TR 3990X so far according to HWBOT. His 5,573.7MHz achievement represents a 92 per cent overclock.

Splave used an overclock of 5,375MHz (+85.34 per cent) to achieve his Geekbench3 - Multi Core record. His system featured 32GB of G.Skill Trident Neo DDR4 3,800MHz c14 RAM, installed on an ASRock TRX40 Taichi motherboard. You can check the validation screen below, or go to this link. Splave's wPrime - 1024m record breaking score was achieved at a faster clock speed - 5,400.27MHz.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is available to purchase for the pleasingly symmetrical sum of $3990 in the US and £3,689 in the UK where outlets like Scan have stock available.