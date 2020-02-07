HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen Threadripper 3990X let loose

LATEST REVIEWS

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X AMD came roaring back into the high-end desktop (HEDT) space with the release of Ryzen Threadripper chips in August 2017, followed a year later by ...

Vertagear PL4500 RGB Gaming Chair The gamification of all manner of consumer product knows no bounds. When the time comes to replace my toothbrush, I almost expect an enthusiast option ...

be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum (1,000W) Innovation in the power-supply market happens at a slower pace than other areas. With good reason, as providing stable, consistent power has been practically perfected ...