HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen Threadripper 3990X let loose

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
AMD came roaring back into the high-end desktop (HEDT) space with the release of Ryzen Threadripper chips in August 2017, followed a year later by ...
Vertagear PL4500 RGB Gaming Chair
The gamification of all manner of consumer product knows no bounds. When the time comes to replace my toothbrush, I almost expect an enthusiast option ...
be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum (1,000W)
Innovation in the power-supply market happens at a slower pace than other areas. With good reason, as providing stable, consistent power has been practically perfected ...
MSI Optix MAG272CQR
The market for PC gaming monitors is full of potential, and though enthusiast panels touting all the latest bells and whistles hog most of the ...
-
First ten minutes of Doom Eternal 4K/60fps on PC shared
Shooting, sticky bombing and chain-sawing through ...
-
Microsoft to make Notepad, Paint and WordPad optional
Latest Insider build allows users to ...
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video shared
See the compact smartphone open and ...
- Steam breaks concurrent user record with 18.8m gamers
- Big Red 200 to get Nvidia Ampere upgrade this summer
- Samsung Flashbolt 3rd gen HBM2E nears volume production
- Qualcomm shares Snapdragon 865 powered 8K video footage
- Open source Vulkan driver coming to Raspberry Pi
- Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service launches
- AMD market share gains charted by Mercury Research