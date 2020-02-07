vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen Threadripper 3990X let loose

by Parm Mann on 7 February 2020, 16:01

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

AMD came roaring back into the high-end desktop (HEDT) space with the release of Ryzen Threadripper chips in August 2017, followed a year later by ...

Vertagear PL4500 RGB Gaming Chair

The gamification of all manner of consumer product knows no bounds. When the time comes to replace my toothbrush, I almost expect an enthusiast option ...

be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum (1,000W)

Innovation in the power-supply market happens at a slower pace than other areas. With good reason, as providing stable, consistent power has been practically perfected ...

MSI Optix MAG272CQR

The market for PC gaming monitors is full of potential, and though enthusiast panels touting all the latest bells and whistles hog most of the ...


