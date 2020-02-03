vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Intel Core i9-10900K with 5.1GHz boost spotted online

by Mark Tyson on 3 February 2020, 10:11

An upcoming Intel consumer desktop CPU flagship has been spotted in the 3DMark online database, a listing which appears to confirm a smattering of key specs for the processor. Twitterer RoGame unearthed and screen-grabbed the listing, as reproduced below.

The above new Comet Lake chip may well be the last top-end consumer desktop effort from Intel using the 14nm process node. As Intel presses ahead with clock speeds, using its ageing architecture, there are concerns that the Core i9-10900K might run quite hot without a suitably beefy cooler. With a high-end cooler the upcoming flagship CPU may utilise Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost to go even faster, up to 5.3GHz according to previous rumours. We don't have any info about the chip's proposed TDP.

On the topic of cooling, the existing stock of LGA 115x socket compatible coolers should be able to be transferred over to work on the new Comet Lake desktop CPUs. Of course you will have to check if the new cooler is up to the job when official details of Comet Lake desktop CPUs become available. However, one thing is certain; the Intel Core i9-10900K will require a new motherboard with Socket LGA1200. Suitable Z490 motherboards are expected to launch in May 2020.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-10900K will very likely continue the marketing hook that it carries the crown as the best gaming CPU available. Comet Lake desktop processors will have a hard task to impress with the 3rd gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors available, and 4th gen (Zen 3) Ryzen desktop CPUs expected to land as soon as Computex, in June.

HEXUS Forums :: 11 Comments

Posted by lumireleon - Mon 03 Feb 2020 12:36
intel should give us a modern vacuum tube operated CPU coz there it can do terahertz and the chart will be longer than what was shown with Lisa Su, actually intel will need a stadium to show the entire chart!
Posted by Zhaoman - Mon 03 Feb 2020 12:43
They better get these in soon or they'll be DOA when Ryzen 4 hits.
Posted by Output - Mon 03 Feb 2020 13:18
I'm guessing that boost is before the mitigation patches are applied…
Posted by globalwarning - Mon 03 Feb 2020 13:37
So… It's like a 9900KS, possibly slower with hardware mitigation, that requires a new motherboard… got it.
Posted by kalniel - Mon 03 Feb 2020 15:08
globalwarning
So… It's like a 9900KS, possibly slower with hardware mitigation, that requires a new motherboard… got it.

Well it does have two extra cores/four extra threads too.

