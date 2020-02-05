Qualcomm shares Snapdragon 865 powered 8K video footage

Qualcomm launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform back in early December 2019. On launch day the firm wasn't very forthcoming with hard specs but instead painted its capabilities with broad brushstrokes and headline capabilities. There is much more information about the SoC available now, and yesterday Qualcomm shared a stunning "professional quality 8K video captured by a Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone," to give us a heightened awareness of things to come in the mobile space this year.

Unfortunately I don't have access to an 8K screen to watch the above YouTube video in its full glory. Qualcomm says the footage was captured using a prototype smartphone that packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC alongside a Sony IMX586 image sensor. Footage like this hasn't been possible to capture on smartphones until now, states Qualcomm. In a blog post Qualcomm shares a gallery of photos showing the videographer recording the footage using a combination of hand-held capture and using a gimbal (a handheld stabiliser) grip.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 captures 8K video thanks largely to the processing power of the Spectra 480 ISP. It says the new ISP is faster than ever and capable of processing 2 gigapixels per second. As well as enabling 8K video capture the Spectra 480 can handle Dolby Vision video capture, 960fps slow-motion video capture with no recording limit, 200-megapixel photo capture, simultaneous 4K HDR video with 64 MP photo capture, and much more.

MWC opens its door later this month, even earlier, the Samsung Unpacked event is next week and it is likely we will see the first Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform packing device at these events.