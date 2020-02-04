Command & Conquer Remaster reaches 'content alpha' milestone

Petroglyph Games has published a new update concerning its Command & Conquer Remaster works. There are a couple of important things to mention as we enter the 25th anniversary year for the franchise. Firstly, Command & Conquer Remaster and EA producer Jim Wessella says that the development team has completed the 'Content Alpha milestone'. Secondly, the developers have been working hard on Multiplayer and Wessella describes how this important aspect of the game has been rebuilt and been in testing "for several months."

The Content Alpha milestone has been completed by the developers at Petroglyph. What this means is that there are no longer any legacy / placeholder pieces of content in the 4K game remasters. Vessella asserts that "Every frame of animation, every tile of terrain, every second of audio, and every piece of UI has received a remastered pass." Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert remasters will be playable in completely premastered form for testers from now. However, the team is still taking feedback on areas that require further polish before finalisation.

Multiplayer "has effectively been rebuilt for the Remaster," says Vassella in his Reddit post. This important aspect of the game has been in the works for several months and the key points to take away are as follows:

Multiplayer now runs on dedicated servers based on Petroglyph’s architecture

QA teams around the world currently feel confident about the stability of this network

Players will be able to host or join custom multiplayer games

A lobby area allows for team setup, map selection, and game rules setting (starting resources and units to flagging Crates or Visceroids etc)

Chat with other players in the game lobby for agreeable setups

Introduction of 1v1 Quickmatch for Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert

Custom and Quickmatch game replays will be available, as will be an observer mode

Click to zoom lobby screen

Lastly, the development team is considering a multitude of community requested multiplayer options and features. The best suggestions will be implemented in the months ahead.

2020 is the Command & Conquer franchise's 25th anniversary. Petroglyph hints at a release - saying the year will be an exciting one for C&C and that it is looking forward to celebrating the occasion with franchise fans.