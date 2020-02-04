vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Command & Conquer Remaster reaches 'content alpha' milestone

by Mark Tyson on 4 February 2020, 11:11

Tags: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Command and Conquer

Petroglyph Games has published a new update concerning its Command & Conquer Remaster works. There are a couple of important things to mention as we enter the 25th anniversary year for the franchise. Firstly, Command & Conquer Remaster and EA producer Jim Wessella says that the development team has completed the 'Content Alpha milestone'. Secondly, the developers have been working hard on Multiplayer and Wessella describes how this important aspect of the game has been rebuilt and been in testing "for several months."

The Content Alpha milestone has been completed by the developers at Petroglyph. What this means is that there are no longer any legacy / placeholder pieces of content in the 4K game remasters. Vessella asserts that "Every frame of animation, every tile of terrain, every second of audio, and every piece of UI has received a remastered pass." Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert remasters will be playable in completely premastered form for testers from now. However, the team is still taking feedback on areas that require further polish before finalisation.

  • Multiplayer "has effectively been rebuilt for the Remaster," says Vassella in his Reddit post. This important aspect of the game has been in the works for several months and the key points to take away are as follows:
  • Multiplayer now runs on dedicated servers based on Petroglyph’s architecture
  • QA teams around the world currently feel confident about the stability of this network
  • Players will be able to host or join custom multiplayer games
  • A lobby area allows for team setup, map selection, and game rules setting (starting resources and units to flagging Crates or Visceroids etc)
  • Chat with other players in the game lobby for agreeable setups
  • Introduction of 1v1 Quickmatch for Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert
  • Custom and Quickmatch game replays will be available, as will be an observer mode

Click to zoom lobby screen

Lastly, the development team is considering a multitude of community requested multiplayer options and features. The best suggestions will be implemented in the months ahead.

2020 is the Command & Conquer franchise's 25th anniversary. Petroglyph hints at a release - saying the year will be an exciting one for C&C and that it is looking forward to celebrating the occasion with franchise fans.

HEXUS Forums :: 2 Comments

Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 04 Feb 2020 11:28
O man i think i will have to pick this up just for the nostalgia
But for the love of me, in spite of many many hours spent playing C&C and RA i cant recall what NIC i used to play with.

I sort of lean towards Viking66 but i am far from sure

PS: The cooling tower with the 2 fans on the “CY” remind me of coolers on the Slot A cooler on my 700 MHZ CPU.


Just imagine how the Slot would look if they tried to stand a current GEN CPU on its side like that :surprised:
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Tue 04 Feb 2020 12:50
Tempted with this one as well, remember many moons ago changing the game speed and then building loads of the NOD bikes, like swarms of ants…