GamesMaster UK TV show reboot looking for contestants

Watching people play video games is much bigger now than one might have expected back in the era of the original GamesMaster TV series (it was broadcast on Channel 4, from 1992 to 1998). With this in mind, the producers of the GamesMaster reboot must think they are on to a sure-fire winner. The intentions of producing a reboot were made public by Channel 4 back in Feb, and last week we saw evidence that preparations are in full-swing, as a casting call went out for contestants on a 'gaming challenge' TV show.

The advert for gaming contestants was shared on GameFAQs last week, but promptly taken down for violating some or other forum rule. It doesn't mention GamesMaster by name but if you look up the forum poster, Albert Bankolé, on LinkedIn, you will note that from last month he has been working as the assistant producer on GamesMaster. Barcroft Studios is a trading name of Future Publishing which owns the GamesMaster name rights, and was the publisher of the associated magazine. Channel 4 has described the GamesMaster reboot as a 'social first' show to its advertisers. That apparently means it will air on E4, its YouTube channel and social media platforms.

From what we know so far, the format of the new GamesMaster sounds familiar, with a mix of retro and modern AAA gaming challenges. If anything like the original, it would also feature some games reviews, and the chance for contestants to win a Golden Joystick trophy. C4's reboot is going to include some celebs playing a competitive tournament over several episodes, too.

On the topic of who will be on the show, it will be very important to get a good host, appealing to retro and modern gaming fans alike. A previous E4 publicity photo hinted that ex Star Trek TNG mainstay Sir Patrick Stewart might fill Sir Patrick Moore's shoes (helmet?) as GamesMaster, but apparently no one can make it so.

Are you happy to see GamesMaster return, would you have preferred another series of Bad Influence, or is it all redundant now we have so many live gaming channels and events online?