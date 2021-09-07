Alan Wake remaster to use Control engine and raytracing

Alan Wake Remastered

On Sunday, retail listings for Alan Wake Remastered were spotted on Rakuten Taiwan. Spotted by Twitter's Wario 64, these listings appear to have been removed. However, it wasn't a data error, rather a date error, as games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad confirmed on the thread that the remaster "will be announced next week". It isn't a great surprise to see this remaster surface again, as it was spotted on an Epic Games Store update in June.

Gaming site NintendoPal has some interesting technical background info about Alan Wake Remastered. Citing its own sources, the site says that ironically there won't be a Nintendo version (a cloud streaming version might be made available), but gamers on PCs and beefy modern consoles can look forward to the following:

Alan Wake Remastered will use the Northlight Engine by Remedy Entertainment, previously used in Control.

The game supports ray-tracing for reflections on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, but not on last-generation consoles.

Last-generation consoles will benefit from higher resolution and QoL changes but no ray-tracing.

The remaster will support 60 FPS.

Watch out for the official remaster announcement in the next few days.

Mass Effect might move to Unreal Engine 5

According to an EA job listing, and EA insiders talking to Venture Beat, the next Mass Effect game might eschew the Frostbite engine, instead adopting Unreal Engine 5.

The story goes that BioWare built the first three Mass Effect games using Unreal, but EA wanted the franchise to switch to its own Frostbite, originally developed for Battlefield, saving royalty payments. However, UE5 might provide irresistible – though everything is still on the table – due to various superior features such as dealing with complex ambient world animation, and the work Epic continues to do in developing and future-proofing UE.

With Mass Effect 5 not expected until at least 2025, Frostbite might be a little old and creaky by that time, so the UE5 move would be prudent for game quality and portability, even if there are licensing fees.