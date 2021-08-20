vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Torrent, HS80 and Fury Renegade

by Parm Mann on 20 August 2021, 16:01

Tags: Corsair, Fractal Design, Kingston, ASUSTeK (TPE:2357)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqzo

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Corsair HS80 RGB Gaming Headset

Component juggernaut Corsair splits its wireless gaming headsets into three families. At the top of the design stack is the Virtuoso RGB SE, built for ...

Fractal Design Torrent

Would it be fair to say that Fractal Design is on something of a hot streak? Despite having been around since 2007, the Swedish manufacturer ...

Kingston Fury Renegade RGB 32GB DDR4-3600 (KF436C16RB1AK2/32)

Earlier this year, memory giant Kingston offloaded the HyperX peripherals brand to HP for a cool $425m. That sum wasn't enough to secure the rights ...

Asus RoG Ryujin II 360

Remember the extravagant and absurdly expensive RoG Ryujin 360 cooler? Launched back in 2019 as "the ultimate thermal solution," the tarted-up Asetek-based cooler flattered to ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win one of three be quiet! upgrade bundles

HEXUS has partnered with German PC hardware specialist be quiet! to give you the chance to win a high-quality upgrade bundle. Ideal for sprucing up ...


Competition closing date: 13 September 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win a monitor in the iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway

In partnership with the fine folk at iiyama, we're giving all our UK readers the opportunity to bag a curved gaming monitor! Today's goodie bag ...


Competition closing date: 6 September 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win an AKRacing Onyx Chair from Scan Computers

We can't get enough of high-end gaming chairs. For our latest giveaway the kind folk at Scan Computers are giving HEXUS readers in the UK ...


Competition closing date: 23 August 2021, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!