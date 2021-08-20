HEXUS Week In Review: Torrent, HS80 and Fury Renegade

Corsair HS80 RGB Gaming Headset
Component juggernaut Corsair splits its wireless gaming headsets into three families. At the top of the design stack is the Virtuoso RGB SE, built for ...
Fractal Design Torrent
Would it be fair to say that Fractal Design is on something of a hot streak? Despite having been around since 2007, the Swedish manufacturer ...
Kingston Fury Renegade RGB 32GB DDR4-3600 (KF436C16RB1AK2/32)
Earlier this year, memory giant Kingston offloaded the HyperX peripherals brand to HP for a cool $425m. That sum wasn't enough to secure the rights ...
Asus RoG Ryujin II 360
Remember the extravagant and absurdly expensive RoG Ryujin 360 cooler? Launched back in 2019 as "the ultimate thermal solution," the tarted-up Asetek-based cooler flattered to ...
-
Microsoft outlines Argus anti-piracy system
It uses Ethereum blockchain technology and ...
-
Gigabyte begins GP-P850GM / P750GM PSU exchange program
Hardware maker to adjust the OPP ...
-
Colourful unveils Mini-ITX B560 motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU
They might form an appealing brushed ...
- Current gen AMD cooler forward compatibility looks likely
- Swiss researchers claim Pi calculation world record
- Myst with AMD FSR arrives on Xbox and PC on 26th Aug
- Asus launches the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro
- Microsoft adds friction to default browser switching in Windows 11
- SEOPress WordPress plugin flaw left 100k sites wide open
- Scuf Gaming launches Instinct and Instinct Pro controllers
HEXUS has partnered with German PC hardware specialist be quiet! to give you the chance to win a high-quality upgrade bundle. Ideal for sprucing up ...
Competition closing date: 13 September 2021, 09:00
In partnership with the fine folk at iiyama, we're giving all our UK readers the opportunity to bag a curved gaming monitor! Today's goodie bag ...
Competition closing date: 6 September 2021, 09:00
We can't get enough of high-end gaming chairs. For our latest giveaway the kind folk at Scan Computers are giving HEXUS readers in the UK ...
Competition closing date: 23 August 2021, 09:00