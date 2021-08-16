Gigabyte begins GP-P850GM / P750GM PSU exchange program

Gigabyte launched its GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM compact modular power supplies this time last year, but they aren't enjoying a happy anniversary. There are multiple reports from users and professional reviewers that these PSUs aren't really up to scratch – or could even be dangerous. Now, Gigabyte has responded with a statement on the reported issues, and it has kicked off a program where users can send the PSU back via its Return and Exchange service to get the Over Power Protection (OPP) adjusted.

On the consumer side of things, these Gigabyte PSUs have gathered poor reviews from customers of major retail sites like Newegg, where the 850W model garnered a 39 per cent one egg rating, and the 750W model and even more dire 53 per cent one egg rating. Common complaints are that the PSUs arrived DOA, or failed very shortly after installation. Perhaps worse are the complaints that other expensive PC components were badly affected by the PSU. Sadly for some Newegg customers, they basically had these Gigabyte PSUs foisted upon them in a GPU and PSU bundle deal, which was the only way they could secure a new GPU.

Tech sites and YouTubers that have had these PSUs in their labs are also quite damning in their opinions of the Gigabyte GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM compact power supplies. Tom's Hardware reports that Gamers Nexus had five of 10 of its samples fail in OPP tests – with some failing at just 60 per cent load during their first pass. Meanwhile, Hardware Busters, hosted by Dr Aris Mpitziopoulos, had a GP-P750GM 'explode' (see image below). Dr Mpitziopoulos' analysis stated that the OPP and OCP at 12V protections were set too high, and the "low quality FETs… unknown Caps" couldn't deal with the load.

In light of the above, Gigabyte's solution of a Return and Exchange service to complete OPP tweaks might sound reasonable. However, it is questionable whether it is enough with the issues claimed to be rooted more broadly. Moreover, with so many complaints of DOA PSUs - the OPP won't have even been triggered yet – one hopes the Gigabyte engineers do a bit more than tweak the OPP values when they get these returns.

The recall/service covers of the following serial numbers:

GP-P850GM S/N from SN20343G031011 to SN20513G022635

Adjusted OPP trigger point range from 120% ~ 150% to 110% ~ 120%

Before: 1020W ~ 1300W

After: 950W ~ 1050W

Adjusted OPP trigger point range from 120% ~ 150% to 110% ~ 120%

Before: 900W ~ 1125W

After: 825W ~ 925W

It would be interesting to hear of any HEXUS reader experiences with the above PSUs – please use the comment facility below.