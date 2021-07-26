Win an AKRacing Onyx Chair from Scan Computers

vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
We can't get enough of high-end gaming chairs. For our latest giveaway the kind folk at Scan Computers are giving HEXUS readers in the UK a chance to win an AKRacing Onyx Deluxe Black Leather Gaming Chair worth £599!

"Onyx is the true king of the AKRacing Series and aesthetically, is about as sophisticated as it gets. With top grain leather upholstery, it offers the executive look and feel, as well as extended features. A wide frame, flat seat, 4D arm rests, Rock It and Lock It function, advanced high tensile strength moulded aluminium base, exclusive stitching and 100% more foam than AKRacing essentials chairs – all of that functionality is meant to make Onyx comfy and accommodating to give you the best fit possible."

Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, August 23, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by August 30, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The prize is an AKRacing Onyx Deluxe Black Leather Gaming Chair.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

Posted by Kanoe - Mon 26 Jul 2021 09:22
Thanks Hexus, another amazing comp prize.
Posted by g8ina - Mon 26 Jul 2021 09:42
wow, great timing !

My old trusty Kinnarps chair is on its last legs, used it daily since 2001 December ! This would make a great replacement :)
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 26 Jul 2021 11:06
It would have been nice to have been able to play along here, but then again as my old office chair collapsed under me last week, i have gotten a new chair,,,,, which in general look a lot like this one, that lloking closer do seem to 1 up mine,,,,,, not least on the price as i just paid 126GBP for mine.

Posted by Namor - Mon 26 Jul 2021 15:07
Nice prize indeed, I've been dithering about trying to decide what chair and type to get. This would do perfectly.
Posted by pastymuncher - Mon 26 Jul 2021 18:39
Very nice. Many thanks to Scan and Hexus.

