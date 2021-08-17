vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Current gen AMD cooler forward compatibility looks likely

by Mark Tyson on 17 August 2021, 13:11

Some good news for those interested in staying aboard the good ship AMD on its voyage to socket AM5 has emerged via a purported leaked technical document today. Tech Twitterer Ulysses, via TechPowerUp, has shared some images that appear to show that retention clip and mount-hole spacing for AM5 is the same as with the existing socket AM4.

PC DIYers and enthusiasts often pay premiums for powerful, competent and quiet cooling (and a bit extra for RGB), so a chance to reuse this kit in a move to the next generation CPUs from AMD will be appreciated. With the significant change that will come with socket AM5, many feared the worst with regard to cross generation cooler compatibility. AMD isn't just changing some pin arrangements, or even the proportions of its next gen CPUs – it is switching from PGA to LGA – which means that (like Intel) its CPUs will become more robust (no more accidental bent or broken pins) but motherboard sockets will be a bit more fragile.

According to TPU, some enthusiasts had been worried that AMD would scale down its TR4/sTRX4 sockets / fittings for AM5, but the leaked docs are evidence that isn't going to be the case. If we can stick to a similar if not identical retention clip and mount-hole spacing for a AM4 to AM5 transition it means that there will be negligible if any costs to transiting your premium cooler – depending on the level of support provided by the manufacturer.

It is expected that AMD Socket AM5 processors will come in TDP values of 45W, 65W, 95W, 105W, 125W, and 170W with only the latter desperately requiring a liquid or AiO type cooler to avoid throttling under duress.

AMD Socket AM5 will be designed to power AMD's newest Zen 4 architecture processors, coming in 2022. TSMC N5 fabricated Zen 4 is touted to deliver a 25 per cent IPC gain over Zen 3, and feature modern platform benefits such as DDR5 memory support, USB 4.0, as well as PCIe 5.0 compatibility, and even be installed in APUs packing RDNA2 graphics.

Posted by Friesiansam - Tue 17 Aug 2021 15:51
Good news if correct, as my Be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 should have years of life left in it, when I upgrade, hopefully next year, if AM5 CPUs can be bought for msrp…
Posted by cheesemp - Tue 17 Aug 2021 16:15
Wonder if this means AMD will keep the current OEM coolers. I picked up a wraith prism for £13 as a temporary solution for my 3600 while I saved up for something more serious but I found it did the job well so I've stuck with it. Sure it can be a little noisy when the system is being benchmarked (and AutoOC/PBO is enabled) but under normal usage its silent (I just don't seem to ever stress the CPU under day to day use).
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Tue 17 Aug 2021 16:17
The 170W upper limit seems a tad concerning!

cheesemp
Wonder if this means AMD will keep the current OEM coolers. I picked up a wraith prism for £13 as a temporary solution for my 3600 while I saved up for something more serious but I found it did the job well so I've stuck with it. Sure it can be a little noisy when the system is being benchmarked (and AutoOC/PBO is enabled) but under normal usage its silent (I just don't seem to ever stress the CPU under day to day use).

Its not far off a CM Hyper 212 IIRC.
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 17 Aug 2021 16:36
CAT-THE-FIFTH
The 170W upper limit seems a tad concerning!



Its not far off a CM Hyper 212 IIRC.

Why? Current crop Intels can double that….
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Tue 17 Aug 2021 16:56
3dcandy
Why? Current crop Intels can double that….

Why?? Because I don't use ATX rigs and haven't done so since 2005,and have either been on Shuttle form factor or mini-ITX systems. I have not overclocked a CPU since my Q6600. Like a few here I have a 12.7 Litre NCase M1,and my other system is a 5.7 Litre Velka 5. All the CPUs I have used in the last 9 years in my main systems have been under 70W TDP. Hence Xeon E3 CPUs,Ryzen 5 2600,Ryzen 7 3700X,etc. Most of my mates have moved over to SFF rigs. Hence,the only Intel CPU I use in a system,is a Core i5 10400(because of its IGP and I couldn't find a Ryzen 5 4650G easily),and the fact if configured to its 65W power limit,is approximately the same as a Ryzen 5 3600. Even with the GPUs I use,the RTX3060TI/RTX3070/RX6700XT/RX6800 is the max I would go upto,and even then I try and undervolt if possible,but ideallty lower while not giving up qHD performance.

