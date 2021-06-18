HEXUS Week In Review: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and NZXT N7 Z590

NZXT N7 Z590
More famous for chassis and coolers, NZXT strikes divisive aesthetic notes with its latest range of motherboards. Using almost full-coverage shrouds for a smooth, minimalist ...
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Lenovo may be a relative newcomer to the PC gaming arena, yet in just a few years the Chinese giant has quickly established itself as ...
MSI Katana GF66
Fed up of being unable to buy the GPU upgrade you've been craving? You're not alone, and we've heard many readers speak of a growing ...
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has been met with a lukewarm reception. The latest addition to the Ampere range is thirstier than anticipated, has a ...
The biggest PC titles showcased at E3 2021
Lots of game videos and info ...
Don't expect SSDs using PLC until 2026, says WD President
Admits "you're sacrificing a lot," to ...
"Bots, scalpers, miners" buy a quarter of all video cards
A quarter of the market was ...
- Intel unveils its first IPU - Infrastructure Processing Unit
- Rainbow Six Siege gets hearty Nvidia DLSS performance boost
- First AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU benchmarks emerge
- Nvidia to end Windows 7/8 Game Ready Driver support in October
- DDR5 forecast to overtake DDR4 in bit shipments in 2023
- G.Skill announces the pentagonal Z5i Mini-ITX chassis
- AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled edition launched