vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and NZXT N7 Z590

by Parm Mann on 18 June 2021, 16:01

Tags: Lenovo (HKG:0992), NZXT, MSI

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqqk

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

NZXT N7 Z590

More famous for chassis and coolers, NZXT strikes divisive aesthetic notes with its latest range of motherboards. Using almost full-coverage shrouds for a smooth, minimalist ...

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo may be a relative newcomer to the PC gaming arena, yet in just a few years the Chinese giant has quickly established itself as ...

MSI Katana GF66

Fed up of being unable to buy the GPU upgrade you've been craving? You're not alone, and we've heard many readers speak of a growing ...

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has been met with a lukewarm reception. The latest addition to the Ampere range is thirstier than anticipated, has a ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!