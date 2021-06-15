Rainbow Six Siege gets hearty Nvidia DLSS performance boost

Rainbow Six Siege players with Nvidia GeForce RTX hardware are in for a frame boosting treat as DLSS tech becomes available in this title with the new North Star update and the latest Nvidia Game Ready Drivers. As a competitive shooter, Rainbow Six Siege players particularly benefit from faster frame rates and thanks to the new updates games with any GeForce RTX GPU should be looking at an average of 120fps or higher when playing in 4K, max settings, using DLSS performance mode. Yes, that includes the RTX 2060, which achieves 124fps on average in Nvidia's test system (admittedly with a strong supporting cast of an Intel Core-i9-10900K and 32GB of RAM).

To enable DLSS in Rainbow Six Siege on systems with GeForce RTX graphics requires the following:

Make sure you have the latest Game Ready Driver from Nvidia

Download the North Star Rainbow Six Siege update from the Ubisoft Connect client

Open the game and look under Options > Graphics for the DLSS toggle

Select the DLSS quality level. Nvidia recommends Quality Mode for 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, and Performance Mode for 3840x2160.

While you are in the options menu, Nvidia reminds gamers who haven't already done so to activate Nvidia Reflex lower latency technology – for a more responsive experience. Nvidia only introduced Reflex tech to Rainbow Six Siege this March. It is explained that Nvidia Reflex reduces the time between user input and on-screen action, and (all else being equal) will aid in your quest for victory.

Other Nvidia news from E3

In an email to HEXUS, Nvidia shared the following news nuggets: