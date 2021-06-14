vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Microsoft says support for Windows 10 will end in Oct 2025

by Mark Tyson on 14 June 2021, 10:11

Tags: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Windows 10

Ahead of Microsoft's big announcement about the 'next generation of Windows' (just 10 days from today) the OS maker has issued an important support notice for Windows 10 users. Microsoft's Product Lifecycle pages have been updated to clearly signal the retirement date for Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations. Chiselled into the gravestone, by the ghost of Windows yet to come, we see that support for Windows 10 is destined to cease on 14th October 2025. The date is over four years from now, which is lucky, as we don't even know the name of its replacement as yet.

Microsoft has been quite busy teasing the 'next generation of Windows', ever since Build 2021 where that reference for the upcoming OS was first made. Until that time, we just thought we would be seeing yet another update to Windows 10, but with some more significant changes than usual.

Previously the livestream invite gave rise to Windows 11 naming rumours, and last week that was followed up by more teasing that what we would see unveiled on Thursday 24th June, would in fact be branded as Windows 11.

The new EOL notice for Windows 10 makes it even clearer we will have a renamed OS, to go with the Sun Valley visual overhaul, with Windows 10X attention to diverse form factors folded in, and sprinklings of features that haven't leaked out yet. Nothing has leaked so far about hardware requirements, distribution, and the pricing model for the next Windows – all these will be important to its adoption in the coming years.

Game Pass issues get out of band fix

In other Windows news, Microsoft has released an optional out of band update for Windows 10 2004, 20H2, and 21H1. This fix comes due to reported issues with Xbox Game Pass users being redirected to the Microsoft Store’s Gaming Services page when trying to open or install a title included in Game Pass.

If you have faced such issues on your PC, you can prod Windows Update to look for this patch. If you don't look for the update at this time, it is going to be folded into the mandatory set of patches distributed next Patch Tuesday.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Posted by AGTDenton - Mon 14 Jun 2021 10:22
I only moved to Windows 10 when I felt it had transitioned from alpha to beta, circa ‘17.
I’ll be adopting the same mentality for Windows 11 or whatever they decide to call it. Maybe revisit Lindows?
Posted by Eggburt69 - Mon 14 Jun 2021 10:55
LOL, only just changed to Win10 from Win7. I wonder what pile of rubbish they will spew out this time? Whatever the case, I'll wait some time after Win10's ‘use by date’ before even thinking of moving to their new OS, and that's even if I actually do this time.
Posted by JoeC - Mon 14 Jun 2021 14:27
Eggburt69
LOL, only just changed to Win10 from Win7. I wonder what pile of rubbish they will spew out this time? Whatever the case, I'll wait some time after Win10's ‘use by date’ before even thinking of moving to their new OS, and that's even if I actually do this time.

Cmon seriously? I mean, I get that it is edgy to hate on Microsoft but I will tell you as someone who used Windows 95 in college, we have come a long way. Most of the computers at our office (Win10) stay on for weeks at a time. That was never the case with the older OS's. You are also not reinstalling the OS at least once a year.

I am sure people will always have legitimate complaints about Windows, but calling it a pile of rubbish is a bit silly. I guess you could always just run a Linux distribution of your choice.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 14 Jun 2021 16:15
I dont hate on Microsoft / windows, but they are constantly adding things to it i would never use, it have been this way for me since windows XP.
But the worst thing is they are forced upon me, if only they gave me the chance to try them myself in my own time, that would be so much better for me.
Hell i had almost nothing but good vibes from both windows Me and Vista, and i only got on board with windows with windows 98

If only they put in a “Old school” toggle so you could have the very basics, and then add things as you feel you need them or might want to try them.
Personally i have to go thru a lot of settings for a good half hour every time i install windows, disabling and out right deleting

My friend use those tiles things that come about “lately” i can assure you there are no such BS in the lower left corner of my screen
Posted by Eggburt69 - Mon 14 Jun 2021 17:19
JoeC
Eggburt69
LOL, only just changed to Win10 from Win7. I wonder what pile of rubbish they will spew out this time? Whatever the case, I'll wait some time after Win10's ‘use by date’ before even thinking of moving to their new OS, and that's even if I actually do this time.

Cmon seriously? I mean, I get that it is edgy to hate on Microsoft but I will tell you as someone who used Windows 95 in college, we have come a long way. Most of the computers at our office (Win10) stay on for weeks at a time. That was never the case with the older OS's. You are also not reinstalling the OS at least once a year.

I am sure people will always have legitimate complaints about Windows, but calling it a pile of rubbish is a bit silly. I guess you could always just run a Linux distribution of your choice.

I've no idea what being ‘edgy’ is about, but as to it it being rubbish that's really just my view of the OS and you are entitled to have you own view of it. As I've used quite a few OSes over the 43 odd years I've been using personnel computers, I think I do have some experience in the area…

Frankly I just don't like the OS in any way, shape, or form. I truly hate its in-build spyware and the lack of control over its updates. I don't like the stupid tile interface, nor do I like the overall style of the OS. It's hardware compatibility isn't brilliant, breaking bits of kit that worked fine in the earlier OS. I can't stand the ‘MS Store’, which is just a money grabbing exercise like Apple's. I could go on and on about how, to me, this makes it a rubbish OS, but I won't.

As to Linix, yes that may well be the way I'll go. I've tried one or two before and they were fine for almost all things that I do. (Gaming not so good but I could keep an old Windows box for that.) This will certainty be the case is MS go with a ‘Rent-an-OS’ in the next, or later OS, as per its Office 365 offering.

