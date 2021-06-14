The biggest PC titles showcased at E3 2021

There has been a lot of gaming news out of E3 over the last couple of days. For example, Microsoft's show alone revealed 30 new games. I've tried to summarise the deluge below, but the article might look a bit like an index interspersed with videos. Apologies in advance – and I hope some of the reveals are of interest to readers.

Microsoft / Xbox

Microsoft / Xbox have unveiled what is claimed to be the biggest ever exclusive games lineup. Nowadays, that exclusivity is more loosely defined as being in the Xbox Game Pass, so you will find these 'exclusive' titles are available on Xbox, PC, and cloud. Below is quite a long list of games from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase as Microsoft now has a family of 23 studios under its wings, and several other companies shared their PC/Xbox wares news at this show (e.g. Blizzard, EA, Ubisoft) though some of these firms had/will have their own E3 event this year.

Age of Empires IV is launching on 28th October (Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate, Windows Store, and Steam). Two new launch civilisations have been revealed at E3 - the Abbasid Dynasty and the French.

Forza Horizon 5 is out on 9th November on Xbox, Microsoft Store, and Steam. See trailer above.

Bethesda's Starfield launching on 11th Nov, 2022. This game is a next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, and offers "unparalleled freedom," in your journey of discovery.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 – the PC franchise making a next gen console debut with "one of the biggest open worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies".

Halo Infinite's F2P multiplayer reveal. This will be the first time Halo has gone free to play, across Xbox Game Pass on PC, Console, and cloud.

Fallout 76 Steel Reign free update coming on 7th July, and Expeditions: The Pitt has been teased.

Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean cross-over (Rare/Disney) is coming on 22nd June.

Microsoft Flight Simulator lands on Xbox Series X and S on the 27th July.

Obsidian revealed The Outer Worlds 2. See the trailer above

DOOM Eternal's free next-gen update arrives 29th June.

Back 4 Blood was revealed by the Left 4 Dead franchise developers.

Redfall is a new co-op, open-world first-person shooter from Arkane Austin (team behind Dishonoured / Prey). It will be released next year.

Diablo II: Resurrected, the remastering of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion, is coming on 23rd September.

The Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer has been released. Above is a more meaty follow up to the reveal trailer.

The Xbox Mini Fridge is going to be a thing - beyond a joke.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft's treats for PC gamers revealed at Ubisoft Forward include a gameplay reveal for Rainbow Six Extraction. This PvE co-op experience was originally called Rainbow Six Quarantine.

On the topic of Rainbow Six, Ubisoft was pleased to announce that over 70 million have played Rainbow Six Siege since its launch over five years ago. Soon the audience for this successful title will be expanded with cloud gamers on Stadia and Amazon Luna – featuring unified account progression.

A new Far Cry 6 trailer – shows gameplay as Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed - in the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. In each of the three DLC Episodes included in the Season Pass, you’ll play as one of these major antagonists as you delve inside their minds to uncover their backstories, encounter familiar faces, and find out what it’s like to become the villain.

Gearbox

The biggest new titles from Gearbox at E3, for PC gamers, were probably Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, an official announce trailer was shared for this title (coming in early 2022), and Tribes of Midgard (coming on 27th July).

Homeworld 3 was only really mentioned in passing, with a release on PC currently scheduled for Q4 2022. However, there is an interesting Homeworld Mobile game which looks like a full dynamic RTS 3D combat game for Android / iOS (see above). I'm not sure about the release date for this, but it has already been through beta testing back in April.