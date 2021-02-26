HEXUS Week In Review: RTX 3060, Katar Pro XT and Meshify 2C

LATEST REVIEWS

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB Nvidia is today releasing another desktop graphics card armed with the latest Ampere architecture. GeForce RTX 3060 is the name, GA106 is the die, and ...

Corsair Katar Pro XT It is easy to get carried away when speccing a gaming PC, and truth be told, if you're serious about your competitive credentials, there's something ...

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact You saw this one coming, didn't you? Having given its award-winning Define 7 chassis an airflow-optimised Meshify 2 makeover, Fractal Design's smaller Define 7 Compact, ...