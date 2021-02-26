vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: RTX 3060, Katar Pro XT and Meshify 2C

by Parm Mann on 26 February 2021, 16:01

Tags: Gigabyte (TPE:2376), Corsair, Fractal Design, Sapphire, G.SKILL, AOC

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqat

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB

Nvidia is today releasing another desktop graphics card armed with the latest Ampere architecture. GeForce RTX 3060 is the name, GA106 is the die, and ...

Corsair Katar Pro XT

It is easy to get carried away when speccing a gaming PC, and truth be told, if you're serious about your competitive credentials, there's something ...

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact

You saw this one coming, didn't you? Having given its award-winning Define 7 chassis an airflow-optimised Meshify 2 makeover, Fractal Design's smaller Define 7 Compact, ...

Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic

In the market for a high-end GPU? Prolonged stock shortages have left PC gamers scant pickings, and if the drought continues you may well have ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win one of two G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 memory kits

In partnership with G.Skill, HEXUS is giving you the chance to win one of two high-performance DDR4 memory kits. Proving that there's no such thing ...


Competition closing date: 12 March 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win an AOC AG273QZ 240Hz gaming monitor

Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The fabulous folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a stunning ...


Competition closing date: 5 March 2021, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!