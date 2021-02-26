HEXUS Week In Review: RTX 3060, Katar Pro XT and Meshify 2C

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB
Nvidia is today releasing another desktop graphics card armed with the latest Ampere architecture. GeForce RTX 3060 is the name, GA106 is the die, and ...
Corsair Katar Pro XT
It is easy to get carried away when speccing a gaming PC, and truth be told, if you're serious about your competitive credentials, there's something ...
Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact
You saw this one coming, didn't you? Having given its award-winning Define 7 chassis an airflow-optimised Meshify 2 makeover, Fractal Design's smaller Define 7 Compact, ...
Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic
In the market for a high-end GPU? Prolonged stock shortages have left PC gamers scant pickings, and if the drought continues you may well have ...
-
Asgard launches DDR5-4800 RAM for Intel Alder Lake platforms
First SKU launched is of 64GB ...
-
Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55-inch gaming monitor incoming
It provides a number of key ...
-
Lenovo ThinkVision P40w 5k Thunderbolt 4 monitor launched
40-inch 21:9 monitor offers extensive connectivity ...
- Asus confirms ROG Phone 5 launch for 10th March
- NASA releases footage of the Perseverance Rover Mars landing
- Intel PR claims RKL-S offers superior storage performance
- Netflix announces 'Downloads For You' for mobile devices
- Sony provides the first details of next gen VR on PlayStation 5
- TSMC moves to prevent drought affecting production
- AMD to reveal latest Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards on 3rd March
In partnership with G.Skill, HEXUS is giving you the chance to win one of two high-performance DDR4 memory kits. Proving that there's no such thing ...
Competition closing date: 12 March 2021, 09:00
Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The fabulous folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a stunning ...
Competition closing date: 5 March 2021, 09:00