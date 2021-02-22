vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Noctua teases the 'Redux' CPU cooler line

by Mark Tyson on 22 February 2021, 11:11

Noctua has a good name for PC CPU air cooling and has won several HEXUS recommended and Editor's Choice Awards over the years. As is typical with many CPU air cooling mainstays, Noctua's range of offerings doesn't change very often – but what we are tending to see are more colour finish options. In Noctua's case, the extra colour options are all the more welcome as its default isn't black but a chocolate and cream combo.

At the weekend Noctua started to tease a brand-new CPU cooler line. If you head on over to its official Twitter account, you can see an angled photo showing a detail of a new product marked 'Redux by Noctua'. The image shows the top of a new Noctua CPU cooler. Flanking the Redux logo you can see a set of heatpipe terminals, and a single grey/black Noctua fan is affixed to one side. We have previously seen the Redux name used by Noctua for fans, like the Redux NF-P14s, which is about 40 per cent cheaper than the Noctua NF-P14s, for example.

Noctua CPU coolers are found mostly on the premium side of the market, generally costing £50 to £80 unless you are looking for an LP model (cheaper) or the beefiest dual radiator models (more expensive). From the Twitter tease and previous fan releases it is clear that Noctua is lowering its sights to target the cheaper end of the market via the Redux line.

Importantly, Noctua doesn't want to spoil its hard-earned reputation by producing low-end PC bits. Thus is it seeking to reduce pricing via the simplification of the design. It says that we will be able to buy its "award-winning, proven CPU cooler, reduced to the essentials," and that the first Redux products are "coming soon". It will be interesting to see how it tackles this price reduced range, and how low the pricing will be.

The last Noctua CPU cooler in the HEXUS labs was the NH-D15 chromax.black, a revamped all-black model based upon the 2014 vintage NH-D15.

Noctua's hulking passive CPU cooler, teased for several years now, is supposed to arrive before the end of March.

Posted by Tunnah - Mon 22 Feb 2021 13:15
“Chocolate and cream” how DARE you. It's beige and brown AND PROUD.
Posted by will19565 - Mon 22 Feb 2021 13:30
And horrible
Posted by cheesemp - Mon 22 Feb 2021 15:21
Isn't it. While I'm a little flexible about what my PC looks like it is glass sided and on my desk. I don't want to be looking at that particular colour combo every day. It's almost like they think standing out is better than fitting in. I guess some might consider it good marketing but I'm not buying. Lets hope this is more acceptable.
Posted by alpha channel - Mon 22 Feb 2021 16:14
And that's the reason why I spent the extra and got the Chromax black NH D15 and accompanying fans (inc. 140mm x2 and 92mm x1 Noctua Chromax black case fans)… to go with the all black motherboard (MSI X570 Unify) and the black version of the Coolermaster SL600 (modded with a 92mm intake for the CPU+black magnetic dust filter). The only slight fly in the sticky stuff is the LED of the GPU (also all but black in the form of a 5700XT Sapphire Pulse) though that's largely hidden by the soundcard (black with a touch of gold) in the vertical position on a PCIe x1 riser cable (black :D ) to maximise cool air intake for the GPU.

Didn't set out to do all black, just wanted to avoid RGB like the plague.

I'm a fan of the Noctua stuff now that I've used it, should be interesting to see how these come out.
Posted by Corky34 - Mon 22 Feb 2021 16:50
Do you think it was just a marketing thing, i get people don't like the colours (no bothered myself) but i do wonder if the brown and beige has some sort of reason behind it other than the instant recognisability factor, some sort of secret meaning.

SEE NEWER »