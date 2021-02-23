vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55-inch gaming monitor incoming

by Mark Tyson on 23 February 2021, 11:11

Tags: Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqab

Add to My Vault: x

Philips has quietly published the product page for a new large screen entertainment and gaming monitor called the Momentum 559M1RYV 4K HDR display with AmbiGlow. If the size, nature, or codename of this monitor seems familiar that might be because HEXUS reviewed the Philips Momentum 558M1RY last August. So, what's new just a few months later?

From the outward appearance the new Philips Momentum 559M1RYV looks identical to the Momentum 558M1RY – including that characteristic Bowers & Wilkins soundbar that underlines the screen, and AmbiGlow frills.

 

Momentum 559M1RYV

Momentum 558M1RY

Display

55-inches, VA panel

Resolution (refresh rate)

3,840 × 2,160 (144Hz)

3,840 × 2,160 (120Hz)

Pixel density

80ppi

Contrast

4.000:1

Brightness

1.200cd/m² (peak)

HDR

VESA DisplayHDR 1000

Reaction time

4ms

Connections

1 × DisplayPort 1.4
3 × HDMI 2.1
1 × USB-C (65 W)
4 × USB 3.2

1 × DisplayPort 1.4
3 × HDMI 2.0
4 × USB 3.2

Ergonomics

Tiltable display

Others

AmbiGlow, B&W speakers with subwoofer

Price (RRP), market launch

??
2021

£1,200 / €1,399
Summer 2020

 

In the feature comparison table above I have bolded the key differences between the monitors. These might seem like small changes, but in the HEXUS review of the 558M1RY, Parm lamented that lack of HDMI 2.1 support for next gen consoles, for example. Other new treats widening the 55-inch Momentum's appeal include the maximum refresh rate uplift to 144Hz, and the addition of a USB Type-C port that includes up to 65W power delivery.

Though I've mentioned the console readiness of the Momentum 559M1RYV, I think it is worth reminding readers that this monitor is also good for PC FreeSync and G-Sync compatible game playing. With the updates the only remaining serious drawback when considering the Momentum 559M1RYV would be the price vs a similar sized 4K OLED TV. We don't actually know the price of this new model (or the release date) but it probably isn't going to be cheaper than the 558M1RY at launch.

HEXUS Forums :: 6 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by NonLinearLines - Tue 23 Feb 2021 12:46
I'm very interested in this. The reviews for the 558M1RY were great, and with HDMI 2.1 and 144Hz, this could be a solid buy. Obviously it's competing with OLED displays, but that's a decision to make later.
Posted by Tunnah - Tue 23 Feb 2021 13:52
I use a TV as my monitor so this is something I'd want. You can't use OLED for desktop, otherwise that'd be the goto.

TVs are fantastic for monitors if you're a casual user (browsing and games, no production), I currently use a 43" Sony HDR TV, and while the colour replication and all that jazz ain't as good as a monitor, you don't have a second one next to it showing that. But with this Philips it actually has monitor level reproduction and specs suited to one, so ya I'm excited.

Probably gonna be a while before I can afford one tho..want a 3080 first and can't even afford that atm. Not like there's any about.
Posted by NonLinearLines - Tue 23 Feb 2021 14:05
Yeah, priorities. No point going for 4k144Hz if you don't have the GPU yet to use it. Might be a while for those unless you can grab a founders edition.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Tue 23 Feb 2021 14:29
NonLinearLines
No point going for 4k144Hz if you don't have the GPU yet to use it.

It has Freesync, so the 144Hz should mean it can do low framerate compensation. It isn't obvious, but the high framerate capability actually helps with an under performing graphics card vs some fixed 60Hz TV where you have to nail over 60fps or suffer nasty laggyness.
Posted by NonLinearLines - Tue 23 Feb 2021 14:39
DanceswithUnix
It has Freesync, so the 144Hz should mean it can do low framerate compensation. It isn't obvious, but the high framerate capability actually helps with an under performing graphics card vs some fixed 60Hz TV where you have to nail over 60fps or suffer nasty laggyness.

True. Was more thinking no point buying it first and getting frustrated about not being able to use it properly. Should be easier to grab one later, while 3080s are gonna be limited stock for a while.

SEE NEWER »