Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55-inch gaming monitor incoming

Philips has quietly published the product page for a new large screen entertainment and gaming monitor called the Momentum 559M1RYV 4K HDR display with AmbiGlow. If the size, nature, or codename of this monitor seems familiar that might be because HEXUS reviewed the Philips Momentum 558M1RY last August. So, what's new just a few months later?

From the outward appearance the new Philips Momentum 559M1RYV looks identical to the Momentum 558M1RY – including that characteristic Bowers & Wilkins soundbar that underlines the screen, and AmbiGlow frills.

Momentum 559M1RYV Momentum 558M1RY Display 55-inches, VA panel Resolution (refresh rate) 3,840 × 2,160 (144Hz) 3,840 × 2,160 (120Hz) Pixel density 80ppi Contrast 4.000:1 Brightness 1.200cd/m² (peak) HDR VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Reaction time 4ms Connections 1 × DisplayPort 1.4

3 × HDMI 2.1

1 × USB-C (65 W)

4 × USB 3.2 1 × DisplayPort 1.4

3 × HDMI 2.0

4 × USB 3.2 Ergonomics Tiltable display Others AmbiGlow, B&W speakers with subwoofer Price (RRP), market launch ??

2021 £1,200 / €1,399

Summer 2020

In the feature comparison table above I have bolded the key differences between the monitors. These might seem like small changes, but in the HEXUS review of the 558M1RY, Parm lamented that lack of HDMI 2.1 support for next gen consoles, for example. Other new treats widening the 55-inch Momentum's appeal include the maximum refresh rate uplift to 144Hz, and the addition of a USB Type-C port that includes up to 65W power delivery.

Though I've mentioned the console readiness of the Momentum 559M1RYV, I think it is worth reminding readers that this monitor is also good for PC FreeSync and G-Sync compatible game playing. With the updates the only remaining serious drawback when considering the Momentum 559M1RYV would be the price vs a similar sized 4K OLED TV. We don't actually know the price of this new model (or the release date) but it probably isn't going to be cheaper than the 558M1RY at launch.