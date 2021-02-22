Asus confirms ROG Phone 5 launch for 10th March

At the start of February we reported on sources pointing to a March/ April launch for the Asus ROG Phone 5. Just ahead of the weekend Asus cast doubts aside (over the naming and launch date) revealing an official countdown page for this premium gaming phone.

So, yes it is going to be the Asus ROG Phone 5, skipping the v4 for cultural / superstitious reasons (is Apple going to be worried about the iPhone 13?). This is slightly earlier than most were expecting, even the leaksters. It is more typical for Asus to launch a new gen ROG Phone in the summer.

You can see the official ROG Phone 5 countdown page here, and there is a Twitter teaser too, with a video, but it is hardly worth checking out as it doesn't provide more information of substance just a short video animation. Nevertheless, I have embedded the video below for your convenience.

Video hints at 'AniMe Matrix' display frills on the back of the ROG Phone 5

The launch / unveil event takes place at 7pm Taiwan time, 11am GMT, on Wednesday 10th March. This is going to be an online event, and you can watch it via the countdown page at the time stated. It will also probably be available to watch via social media channels.

There are expected to be two versions of the Asus ROG Phone 5, a premium version which will for the first time cost approx US$1,000, and a less elaborate and less expensive option available to deliver the core experience. Otherwise, specs you can look forward to include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 to 16 GB of RAM

6.78-inch AMOLED screen

Triple rear cameras

5G support

6,000mAh battery with 65W charging

Asus promises to release or tease more information about the ROG Phone 5 between now and launch.