Lenovo ThinkVision P40w 5k Thunderbolt 4 monitor launched

Lenovo updated its ThinkPad portfolio yesterday with some new P14s and P15s laptops, and the new X13 Yoga convertibles - packing the latest 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile processors. However, probably more interesting, especially to the HEXUS core audience of desktop PC users, is our headlining product – the Lenovo ThinkVision P40w monitor.

The ThinkVision P40w is a big monitor and, as per the name, it has a 40-inch diagonal (or 39.7-inches to be precise) screen. It features many desirable and cutting edge features but whether they are all for you, at the price punted, will depend on your own set of desires and circumstances.

Key specs that are worth highlighting are this 40-inch monitor's 5120 x 2160 WUHD resolution 2500R curved IPS panel, its USB Type-C dock with up to 12 ports including Thunderbolt 4, its integrated KVM switch, PiP or PbP modes, 99 per cent sRGB / 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Natural Low Blue Light technology, max brightness of 300cd/m2, static contrast of 1,000:1, and an adjustable display stand is provided (no pivot, but it is VESA 100 or 200 mount compatible). For a full set of specs please check out the table below (click to zoom).

Lenovo has really gone to town with the connectivity of the ThinkVision P40w. It is one of the first monitors to feature Thunderbolt 4, as supported by Intel Tiger Lake laptops, for example. In the main picture you can see it paired with twin laptops – highlighting the PbP and KVM modes in action. The Thunderbolt 4 dock in this monitor provides the following: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; 1 x 3.5mm Audio Out; gigabit Ethernet, 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-B and 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C.

The recommended price of the ThinkVision P40w is US$1,699, and Lenovo says it will be available from June 2021.