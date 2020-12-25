vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: high-speed storage and docks

by Parm Mann on 25 December 2020, 16:01

Tags: WD (NYSE:WDC), Corsair, MSI

WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD 2TB

Fast computer storage received a shot in the arm during 2020 as more manufacturers jumped on the PCIe 4.0 bandwagon. The latest M.2 drives are ...

Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

With millions more people working from home due to the ongoing global pandemic and space for many being at a premium, having a simplified working ...

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio

As if 2020 couldn't have gotten any stranger, we're now routinely having to offer sage buying advice on PC hardware that, unless you're very, very ...

Corsair CF650X RGB Black (650W)

RGB illumination is a trend that continues to have legs throughout 2020. Prevalent within chassis, graphics cards, memory, and even SSDs, very few components have ...


