HEXUS Week In Review: high-speed storage and docks

LATEST REVIEWS





THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS









UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

There are plenty of epic prizes yet to come, but will any be as pretty as InWin's 309 chassis? Perhaps not, and we have not one but two of these beauties up for grabs!

Hell yeah, Day 6 is a doozy! For today's prize we have none other than a Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GameRock graphics card!

In partnership with Qnap, we're giving away a four-bay TS-451D2 NAS worth £400, and we're also throwing in a quartet of 4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro hard disks!

This epic bundle comprises a Vulcan TKL Pro compact gaming keyboard, Burst Core gaming mouse, Sense AIMO mousepad and Elo 7.1 USB gaming headset.

On Day 9 TeamGroup is supplying the goods in the form of two lovely bundles. First prize is a 1TB MP34 M.2 PCIe SSD and a 32GB (2x16GB) kit of T-Create Classic DDR4-3200 memory.