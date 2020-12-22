DOSBox Pure aims to be as simple as a console emulator

DOSBox Pure is a new fork of 'old PC' emulator DOSBox - built to deliver console-like ease of use. Available now, the emulator is also of note as it fits in nicely with the increasingly popular RetroArch emulator front end, as well as Libretro.

Key qualities of DOSBox Pure include the following:

It can launch games directly from ZIP archives

It can mount CD images from Zip archives

There is an autostart menu with startup options

A database on approx 20 years worth of games is present

It has broad controller support with auto mapping of controllers you might have as well as being able to use your mouse and keyboard

There is an on-screen keyboard for your convenience

There is a cheat menu

Save state support with rewind options

MIDI and SoundFont support is present

In addition to the above, DOSBox Pure is said to come with automated performance options with presets matching various hardware configurations and the era of the game which you are intending to play.

DOSBox Pure is available now via GitHub which also hosts some release notes you might like to browse; talking about features, usage, and other details, as well as listing upcoming but not yet implemented features. There are binaries compiled and ready for Windows, Linux and Raspberry Pi users if you want to download and get retro PC gaming right away.