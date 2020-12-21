GPD Win 3 UMPC launch pricing revealed (starts from US$799)

HEXUS reported upon the announcement of the GPD Win 3 gaming portable back in early November. The ultraportable looked like it was influenced by the Sony VAIO Type U crossed with a Nintendo Switch. Inside will be modern PC components such as an Intel Tiger Lake 10nm SuperFin processor with Iris Xe graphics, with Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, PCIe NVMe storage, and more.

Now GPD has announced that it is preparing an IndieGogo campaign to get these gaming UMPCs into user hands. The IndieGogo campaign link isn't fully live, however you can take a peek at the pre-campaign promo material. You simply can't pledge any cash backing for the project at the time of writing. When the project goes live GPD are looking for $200,000 of pre-orders to guarantee the project will go ahead.

Three configurations are being prepared for customers; two with an Intel Core i7 TGL, and the other with an i5 processor. After it announced the IndieGogo project GPD revised the pricing down a smidgeon (after "hard negotiation") as follows:

Black 1165G7+16GB LPDDR4x 4266+1TB Pcie Gen3 SSD: IGG price: $899

Silver/Black Limited Edition 1165G7+16GB LPDDR4x 4266+1TB Pcie Gen3 SSD: IGG price: $899

Black 1135G7+16GB LPDDR4x 4266+1TB Pcie Gen3 SSD: IGG price: $799

Specs, GPU perf - click to zoom

If you want to learn more about the processors chosen then please follow these Intel Ark links:

You can compare the processors here. They aren't very different as they are both 4C/8T CPUs. The Core-i7 runs at up to 4.70GHz, which is 500MHz faster than the Core i5 is capable of. For graphics, the i7 leads with 96 EUs vs 80 but both max out at 1.30GHz. Both processors are 12-28W parts.

Gaming performance tables. Many current games tested on the GPD Win 3.

Other key features of the GPD Win 3 are the; 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 5.5-inch 720p display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port. A docking station is being readied too, but we don't have pricing for that on its own or in bundles as yet. It will add; HDMI 2.0b output, Gigabit Ethernet, and several USB 3.2 ports.

So, now we have pricing, and a choice of specs but it isn't clear when in 2021 GPD Win 3 systems will start shipping. Hopefully that information will become clear when the IndieGogo campaign launches proper.