vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

GPD Win 3 UMPC launch pricing revealed (starts from US$799)

by Mark Tyson on 21 December 2020, 12:11

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepxn

Add to My Vault: x

HEXUS reported upon the announcement of the GPD Win 3 gaming portable back in early November. The ultraportable looked like it was influenced by the Sony VAIO Type U crossed with a Nintendo Switch. Inside will be modern PC components such as an Intel Tiger Lake 10nm SuperFin processor with Iris Xe graphics, with Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, PCIe NVMe storage, and more.

Now GPD has announced that it is preparing an IndieGogo campaign to get these gaming UMPCs into user hands. The IndieGogo campaign link isn't fully live, however you can take a peek at the pre-campaign promo material. You simply can't pledge any cash backing for the project at the time of writing. When the project goes live GPD are looking for $200,000 of pre-orders to guarantee the project will go ahead.

Three configurations are being prepared for customers; two with an Intel Core i7 TGL, and the other with an i5 processor. After it announced the IndieGogo project GPD revised the pricing down a smidgeon (after "hard negotiation") as follows:

  • Black 1165G7+16GB LPDDR4x 4266+1TB Pcie Gen3 SSD: IGG price: $899
  • Silver/Black Limited Edition 1165G7+16GB LPDDR4x 4266+1TB Pcie Gen3 SSD: IGG price: $899
  • Black 1135G7+16GB LPDDR4x 4266+1TB Pcie Gen3 SSD: IGG price: $799

Specs, GPU perf - click to zoom

If you want to learn more about the processors chosen then please follow these Intel Ark links:

You can compare the processors here. They aren't very different as they are both 4C/8T CPUs. The Core-i7 runs at up to 4.70GHz, which is 500MHz faster than the Core i5 is capable of. For graphics, the i7 leads with 96 EUs vs 80 but both max out at 1.30GHz. Both processors are 12-28W parts.

Gaming performance tables. Many current games tested on the GPD Win 3.

Other key features of the GPD Win 3 are the; 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 5.5-inch 720p display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port. A docking station is being readied too, but we don't have pricing for that on its own or in bundles as yet. It will add; HDMI 2.0b output, Gigabit Ethernet, and several USB 3.2 ports.

So, now we have pricing, and a choice of specs but it isn't clear when in 2021 GPD Win 3 systems will start shipping. Hopefully that information will become clear when the IndieGogo campaign launches proper.

HEXUS Forums :: 2 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 21 Dec 2020 12:32
Not a compelling form factor for me, especially as the controls seem quite close to the sides. That was quite awkward to hold on the DS Lite, leading to hand cramps after about 10 minutes of gaming.
I'll stick with lusting after the earlier GPD WINs, I think.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 21 Dec 2020 13:29
Very niche product i think, and at that price i would go for a proper laptop instead.
But of course this small it can go places a laptop can not go, but i do not have such needs.