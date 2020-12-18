vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra promo renders revealed

by Mark Tyson on 18 December 2020, 11:11

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next generation flagship Galaxy S smartphones. The new range, which will be made up of regular, Plus, and Ultra models, will all be 5G capable and will ship with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC. Expect an official launch from Samsung at an Unpacked event that will take place around the time of CES 2021, with the date of 14th January singled out by some sources.

Arch smartphone leakster Evan Blass, AKA @evleaks, has shared promotional renders of Samsung's upcoming new Galaxy S flagship smartphones in an exhaustive variety of colours and angles.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 5G will come in four colours; white, grey, purple and pink. You can see it packs a flat display, and it is the same size as last year's standard at 6.2-inches. On the back you can see and array of three lenses and these are a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto camera. As mentioned in the intro, inside will be the SD 888 or Exynos 2100, depending upon your region.

Samsung's larger Galaxy S21 Plus 5G doesn't come in pink. It is built around a 6.7-inch screen. Last year this tweener device suffered from soft sales as customers chose either of the 'extremes'. So it will be interesting to see if/how Samsung can change this in 2021 and whether the Plus model is zapped in coming generations.

The new Samsung Galaxy S Ultra 5G is a much bigger step up from the standard, not particularly in screen size (at 6.7-inches) but definitely in terms of the rear camera array. This smartphone, only available in white or grey options, features a bulky quad camera array and laser autofocus module on its rear upper left corner.

At the time of writing we can't see the any renders with the top or bottom edges of the phones in detail so it is hard to know what connectors, speakers etc that are featured in these designs. There has been recent chitter-chatter about the demise of the Note range with S Pens coming to the Galaxy S series instead. Perhaps one of these S21 units has an S Pen silo – or Samsung may be selling a 'Note Case' with a convenient S Pen holder for those who wish to embrace Samsung's stylus technology.

Posted by Spud1 - Fri 18 Dec 2020 12:12
Another year and they again fail to fix the hole in the top of the screens.

Crazy. How can such a basic flaw still exist 3 years on!!! Fingers crossed the manager to fix this for the ZFold3 next year.
Posted by philehidiot - Fri 18 Dec 2020 13:28
Spud1
I've not found the hole enough of a problem to care about it must be said. I expected it'd be a right pain.

I have noticed that the latest samsung updates have, as usual, made my phone worse to use. Things that were instant (searching settings for specific options, camera loading, rotation detect) are now slower. They have also changed how multitasking works, making it way worse to use and I've now stopped using this routinely used feature. I'm guessing they have changed this all to make it easier to cross develop for their fold series as all of this works reasonably well if you imagine it with extra scren space.

It used to adjust the scaling in the floating windows, so it was like having a small but useful phone screen. Now everything is huge and it's barely useable (imagine when you had a 1280x1024 monitor back in the day and the Windows default was 640x480, leaving you with no space to use the PC properly - THAT is what they did).

The process to set up split screen is now awful. You used to be able to set one as a split screen and then choose from open applications which one you wanted in the second. You could also choose from all applications and so on. Now, you just get a page of all the apps supporting split screen, making it clunky and hard to use. Reviewers are raving about it… I'm guessing because they get free / early phones and need that to continue to carry on making money from it all.