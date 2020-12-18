Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra promo renders revealed

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next generation flagship Galaxy S smartphones. The new range, which will be made up of regular, Plus, and Ultra models, will all be 5G capable and will ship with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC. Expect an official launch from Samsung at an Unpacked event that will take place around the time of CES 2021, with the date of 14th January singled out by some sources.

Arch smartphone leakster Evan Blass, AKA @evleaks, has shared promotional renders of Samsung's upcoming new Galaxy S flagship smartphones in an exhaustive variety of colours and angles.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 5G will come in four colours; white, grey, purple and pink. You can see it packs a flat display, and it is the same size as last year's standard at 6.2-inches. On the back you can see and array of three lenses and these are a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto camera. As mentioned in the intro, inside will be the SD 888 or Exynos 2100, depending upon your region.

Samsung's larger Galaxy S21 Plus 5G doesn't come in pink. It is built around a 6.7-inch screen. Last year this tweener device suffered from soft sales as customers chose either of the 'extremes'. So it will be interesting to see if/how Samsung can change this in 2021 and whether the Plus model is zapped in coming generations.

The new Samsung Galaxy S Ultra 5G is a much bigger step up from the standard, not particularly in screen size (at 6.7-inches) but definitely in terms of the rear camera array. This smartphone, only available in white or grey options, features a bulky quad camera array and laser autofocus module on its rear upper left corner.

At the time of writing we can't see the any renders with the top or bottom edges of the phones in detail so it is hard to know what connectors, speakers etc that are featured in these designs. There has been recent chitter-chatter about the demise of the Note range with S Pens coming to the Galaxy S series instead. Perhaps one of these S21 units has an S Pen silo – or Samsung may be selling a 'Note Case' with a convenient S Pen holder for those who wish to embrace Samsung's stylus technology.