Leaked Intel Rocket Lake tests show double digit perf gains

Rocket Lake processor benchmark leaks

It looks like Intel has indeed managed to achieve a worthwhile gain in performance with its upcoming release of the Rocket Lake family of processors. Due in Q1 2021, these 11th gen Core processors are being fabricated on the 14nm+++ process but have an architectural tonic due to the use of the new Cypress Cove cores. Intel has made a 'double digit IPC gain' claim for the upcoming release and for the first time a third party leak appears to confirm this goal/pledge will be achieved.

Twitter leakster HXL, via TechPowerUp, has shared some screenshots taken from the CPU-Z benchmark with alleged results from the Intel Core i9-11900 and i9-11900K (ES) there to see. The single threaded CPU benchmarks in the screenshots are "roughly 12 per cent higher than typical CPU-Z Bench single-thread numbers for the current-gen i9-10900 (non-K) and i9-10900K Comet Lake-S processors," notes TPU, the publisher of CPU-Z.

Click to zoom

It is worth a mention that the Core i9-11900 (non-K) ES is only 5 or 10 per cent slower than the Core i9-10900, even though it has fewer cores/threads (8C/16T vs 10C/20T). According to the source, the 1T uplift and decent nT score means we are looking at increased gaming performance for these CPUs.

Intel 11th Gen Core family will mix RKL-S and CML-S Refresh?

There is another interesting rumour that has emerged in recent hours regarding the upcoming Intel 11th Gen Core family. In brief, Chinese tech site Ijiandao, via VideoCardz, claims that Intel is preparing a mishmash of processor architectures for the upcoming generation; the higher-end processors will deliver the Cypress Cove core architecture and Xe-LP graphics, and the lower-end releases will be refreshed Skylake-based Comet Lake-S processors.

Click to zoom

According to the pretty detailed breakdown provided by the source, the Core i9, i7 and i5 processors will all be Rocket Lake-S parts. Lower tier releases like the Core i3, Pentium and Celeron chips will be Comet Lake-S Refresh parts. Early leaks of clock speed details tend to suggest RKL-S will have lower base clocks but slightly higher turbo clocks. I'm sure we will see better detailed and more convincing leaks of the upcoming 11th Gen Core lineup in the next few weeks.