vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: 2020 Epic Giveaway gets underway

by Parm Mann on 18 December 2020, 16:01

Tags: Corsair, MSI, Palit, AMD (NYSE:AMD), AsRock, Cherry, Deepcool

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepxh

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio

As if 2020 couldn't have gotten any stranger, we're now routinely having to offer sage buying advice on PC hardware that, unless you're very, very ...

Corsair CF650X RGB Black (650W)

RGB illumination is a trend that continues to have legs throughout 2020. Prevalent within chassis, graphics cards, memory, and even SSDs, very few components have ...

Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual OC

Ongoing stock shortages are such that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to buy is the one you can actually find. It's slim pickings out there, ...

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Radeon has lagged behind Ryzen for nearly three years. Chief amongst the reasons for this state of affairs is the strength of competitor Nvidia, whose ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Day 1: Win an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

How about this for an appetiser? On Day 1, one lucky reader will win an eight-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor.


Competition closing date: 22 December 2020, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 2: Win one of two ASRock motherboards

On Day 2 we have a motherboard duo! First place will bag a lovely-looking Z490 Taichi, and for our runner-up we have a B460M Pro4.


Competition closing date: 23 December 2020, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 3: Win a Cherry peripheral bundle

Courtesy of our friends at Cherry we have an MX 10.0 mechanical gaming keyboard, an MW 8 Advanced wireless mouse and a XXL mousepad.


Competition closing date: 24 December 2020, 09:00

COMPETITION: Day 4: Win one of two Deepcool upgrade bundles

Our grand prize on Day 4 comprises a Deepcool CL500 chassis, Castle 360 RGB all-in-one, DQ Series 850W power supply, a three-pack of MF120 GT 120mm fans and an Assassin III CPU cooler.


Competition closing date: 25 December 2020, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!