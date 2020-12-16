Phanteks Glacier One AiO CPU coolers released

Cases and cooling specialist Phanteks has branched out into AiO CPU cooling. The firm launched four new self contained liquid cooling systems for AMD and Intel CPUs varying by radiator size – as well as a gleaming all-white model with RGB LED fans.

Phanteks Glacier One 240MP (2x 120mm fans) / 240 MPH (white, 2x 120mm RGB fans) / 280MP (2x 140mm fans) / 360MP (3x 120mm fans) are optimised for a best in class noise-to-cooling performance ratio, says the PC hardware maker, and they make use of its latest fan designs – the 120 MP and 140 MP fans. These fans are also being made available to purchase separately and are said to be 'silent' as well as being capable of delivering high airflow and pressure.

The Glacier One pump design is based upon an Asetek Gen 7 pump and the AiO was designed in collaboration with this famous cooling pump firm. The partnership choice will have helped Phanteks from its almost standing start and means that it won't fall foul of any design copyright infringements etc. Several brands use (or have used) Asetek pump technology, among them the likes of Asus, Corsair, NZXT and EVGA.

The Asetek pump is said to be quiet and reliable and you can see Phanteks has put some effort into stamping its own identity on the pump block with its overall look, including the low profile mounting and Infinity Mirror design with 3D RGB lighting.

Phanteks connects the radiator and pump block with 400mm of flexible braided tubing. Triple tube clips are provided to help you make a sleek, clear airflow build. The whole caboodle should arrive ready to go and be maintenance free in operation.

In an email to HEXUS, Phanteks said these AiO CPU coolers will be available mid-December (soon) and shared MSRP pricing of the new Glacier One range and supplemental MP fans, as below.