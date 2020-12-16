vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Epic Games and Ubisoft line up days of festive giveaways

by Mark Tyson on 16 December 2020, 15:11

Tags: Ubisoft (LON:UBI), Epic Games

HEXUS has some of the best giveaways over the festive period but we tend to concentrate on delicious hardware treats. For some lovely free software, particularly PC games, it looks like you will be spoilt by a number of digital games stores as both Epic Games and Ubisoft (separately not a collaborative effort) kick off holiday giveaway events.

Staring chronologically, Ubisoft began its event on Monday 14th with some Assassin's Creed Valhalla rewards. The second day's offering is still live at the time of writing – a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition but I think you better be quick as the offer refreshed every 24 hours, with the last day being Friday.

I don't know what is going to be the Happy Holidays offer later today – Ubisoft don't provide any teasers or clues. To get the Ubisoft freebies head on over to the dedicated web pages, or open up the Ubisoft Connect client on your PC and have a look at what's on offer.

Epic Games looks like it might have a more generous advent lined up. Starting tomorrow the marmite gaming firm has lined up "great discounts and 15 Days of FREE Games" for your delectation. You have plenty of time to get ready, making space on your SSHDDs perhaps, as the giveaway begins tomorrow afternoon UK time. Every 24 hours the free game, yours to keep forever, will be refreshed.

While you are visiting the Epic Games Store you are reminded to log in and manage your favourites to gate notifications for the simultaneous Holiday Sale – if there are any discounts on your wishlist titles you will get an alert. Epic says some titles will be discounted by as much as 75 per cent during the sales.

Even before this sales and giveaway event Epic has a couple of freebies awaiting your clicks. At the time of writing, and until 18th Dec, Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition and Tyranny – Gold Edition are both free to swipe.

In case you are wondering, Steam has yet to announce or begin its festive season event(s).

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Posted by Spud1 - Wed 16 Dec 2020 15:27
Don't forget, you need to actually install the “free” game you get via EGS to ensure the developer gets paid for it, and just as important, to make sure Epic get charged for it.
If you claim but don't install, Epic just get their free advertising, and thats bad for all of us ;)
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Wed 16 Dec 2020 15:45
Spud1
Don't forget, you need to actually install the “free” game you get via EGS to ensure the developer gets paid for it, and just as important, to make sure Epic get charged for it.
Ahh, didn't know that, I quite often grab a game I like the look/sound of but then wait to install it until I want to actually play something new..

Ahh, didn't know that, I quite often grab a game I like the look/sound of but then wait to install it until I want to actually play something new..
Posted by loftie - Wed 16 Dec 2020 16:07
loftie
Don't forget, you need to actually install the “free” game you get via EGS to ensure the developer gets paid for it, and just as important, to make sure Epic get charged for it.
If you claim but don't install, Epic just get their free advertising, and thats bad for all of us ;)
Is that at any point or within the giveaway period?
Posted by LSG501 - Wed 16 Dec 2020 17:38
LSG501
Spud1
Don't forget, you need to actually install the “free” game you get via EGS to ensure the developer gets paid for it, and just as important, to make sure Epic get charged for it.
If you claim but don't install, Epic just get their free advertising, and thats bad for all of us ;)
Is that at any point or within the giveaway period?
I'd like to know this too…. I'm not going to install everything and not play it/uninstall it, but I will grab stuff that interests me for ‘later’.