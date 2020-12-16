Epic Games and Ubisoft line up days of festive giveaways

HEXUS has some of the best giveaways over the festive period but we tend to concentrate on delicious hardware treats. For some lovely free software, particularly PC games, it looks like you will be spoilt by a number of digital games stores as both Epic Games and Ubisoft (separately not a collaborative effort) kick off holiday giveaway events.

Staring chronologically, Ubisoft began its event on Monday 14th with some Assassin's Creed Valhalla rewards. The second day's offering is still live at the time of writing – a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition but I think you better be quick as the offer refreshed every 24 hours, with the last day being Friday.

I don't know what is going to be the Happy Holidays offer later today – Ubisoft don't provide any teasers or clues. To get the Ubisoft freebies head on over to the dedicated web pages, or open up the Ubisoft Connect client on your PC and have a look at what's on offer.

Epic Games looks like it might have a more generous advent lined up. Starting tomorrow the marmite gaming firm has lined up "great discounts and 15 Days of FREE Games" for your delectation. You have plenty of time to get ready, making space on your SSHDDs perhaps, as the giveaway begins tomorrow afternoon UK time. Every 24 hours the free game, yours to keep forever, will be refreshed.

While you are visiting the Epic Games Store you are reminded to log in and manage your favourites to gate notifications for the simultaneous Holiday Sale – if there are any discounts on your wishlist titles you will get an alert. Epic says some titles will be discounted by as much as 75 per cent during the sales.

Even before this sales and giveaway event Epic has a couple of freebies awaiting your clicks. At the time of writing, and until 18th Dec, Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition and Tyranny – Gold Edition are both free to swipe.

In case you are wondering, Steam has yet to announce or begin its festive season event(s).