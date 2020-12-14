Intel based Hackboard 2 SBC a crowdfunding success

An interesting new single board computer (SBC) has been successfully crowdfunded very quickly after its campaign began. The Hackboard 2 is listed on CrowdSupply with 33 days to go at the time of writing, with over $50,000 in pledges. Key qualities of this compact SBC are its Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, twin NVME M.2 slots, plus plenty of ports and connectivity. It can run Linux or Windows 10 and the crowdfunding page allows you to buy various kits or bundles with OS and complementary hardware.

The designers of this SBC say the Hackboard 2 was designed form the ground up to be a capable Windows 10 device at a keen price. It is compared directly against the cheaper Raspberry Pi but while the price differential can't be ignored, the Hackboard 2 is still somewhat cheaper than other Windows 10 capable Intel SBCs. Moreover its connectivity and expandability will appeal to some. With its 'high performance' the Hackboard 2 is more capable than cheaper SBCs and can be a suitable machine to power "entertainment systems like media servers, game consoles, and digital audio hubs," as well as home automation systems, and sensor gateways, say the SBC designers.

Please check through the key Hackboard 2 specs below:

Processor - Intel Celeron N4020, 2C/2T, 64-bit, Up to 2.8 GHz clock, 4 MB cache, UHD Graphics 600 with 12 EUs and Quick Sync video, 6W

Memory & Storage - 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 64 GB onboard eMMC flash, Two NVMe M.2 slots accommodate up to 4 TB additional storage

Video & Audio - Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4K HDMI 2.1 output, 30-pin eDP 11.6"-15.6" screen connector, 6-pin touchscreen interface, 3.5 mm CTIA audio jack (stereo + mic), 5-pin stereo speaker connector

Connectivity - Wi-Fi - Intel dual-band AC95060 rated at 1.73 Gb/s, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet, Optional 4G or 5G cellular modem

Expandability - 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 5-pin USB 2 camera connection, 40-pin GPIO header (RPi-HAT-compatible with pass-through adapter), NVMe M.2 B key slot, NVMe M.2 B & M key slot

Power – included 12 VDC, 3 A international power supply, 10-pin 3.7 V rechargeable battery input connector, Heatsink - Small cell battery for up to two years BIOS backup

Dimensions - 120 mm x 80 mm, Corner mounting holes centered 5 mm from edges

The Hackboard 2 makers have put together an interesting comparison table featuring the Arm-based RasPi 4 and Intel Celeron LattePanda Delta 432. See below.

If you are interested in the Ubuntu Linux version of the Hackboard 2 it is said to be an exclusive to this crowdfunding event. Later you will only be able to buy models and kits featuring Windows 10 installs. The entry level crowdfunding offer is $99 for the Linux version, or $140 for the Windows 10 Pro version. As mentioned in the intro there are various kits and bundles up to the complete kit - with portable 13.3-inch display, case, webcam, and keyboard with trackpad, and Windows 10 Pro for $299. If you want a 4G or 5G modem NVMe module you will have to splash out an extra $50 or $299, respectively.

SBCs and kits are expected to ship starting from the end of April 2021. Shipping starts at $8 (US) and $20 (worldwide).