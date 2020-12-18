Day 4: Win one of two Deepcool upgrade bundles

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions will help spread the cheer by giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2020 goodie bag includes a vast selection of prizes, covering everything from coolers to graphics cards and complete base units. As always, the prizes will be coming thick and fast, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway page to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

Ready for it? Our grand prize on Day 4 comprises a Deepcool CL500 chassis, Castle 360 RGB all-in-one, DQ Series 850W power supply, a three-pack of MF120 GT 120mm fans and an Assassin III CPU cooler. That's not all, as our runner-up will bag a Matrexx 70 chassis and AS500 CPU cooler.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2020 Epic Giveaway!

