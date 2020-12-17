LG Gram 16 packs a 1440p display, Tiger Lake CPU, weighs just 1.2kg

LG has just announced a refreshed LG Gram laptop lineup in South Korea. As well as a refreshed LG Gram 14 and LG Gram 17, the most significant introduction this year is of the LG Gram 16, which will replace the 15.6-inch member of the family going into 2021.

If you have heard of the LG Gram laptops before you will be well aware that they seek to appeal to those seeking the thinnest lightest laptops designs available. That's a pretty competitive market with many rivals looking to be able to claim thinnest or lightest this or that but LG is well positioned with its battery, display and other in-house technologies coming to play to realise these modern wonders of tech.

All three new laptops predictably will come packing Intel's Tiger Lake processors, and other standard attractions will be Thunderbolt 4, larger touchpads, availability in a choice of three colours, as well as industry leading thin and light properties.

The headlining LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) is claimed to be built into a laptop chassis smaller than the industry average 15.6-incher. It measures 356 x 244 x 16.8mm and weighs 2.6lbs or a little under 1.2kg, even though it packs in a fairly beefy 80Wh battery. That new 16-inch screen is an IPS panel with a 16:10 ratio display and QHD resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Other attractive features of the LG Gram 16 are its; Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 8GB of onboard LPDDR4x-4266 RAM, 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage (plus an expansion slot for additional storage), twin Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, twin USB 3.1 Type-A ports, 1x HDMI, 1x audio, 1x microSD card reader, stereo 5W speakers, DTS:X audio, HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard.

LG says that the refreshed Gram range will become available in Korea in January. The 16Z90P has an RRP of approx US$2,000 converted directly from KRW. I think we’ll have to wait until CES 2021 to find out pricing and availability in the west.

Sources: LG YouTube channel, Liliputing, NotebookCheck.