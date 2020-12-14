Asus TUF laptop spotted with Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060 Mobile

A new Asus gaming laptop featuring unannounced processors from both AMD and Nvidia has been listed by a German tech retailer. Over the weekend it was spotted that Expert.de shared a product listing for the Asus TUF Gaming (FA706QM) 17-inch gaming laptop which apparently features both an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 Mobile GPU, among its components.

Asus TUF laptops aren't its best portable gaming machines, for better performance and supporting components the Asus Strix and Zephyrus gaming lines will be preferable, if within budget. Thus supporting the new APU and GPU in the TUF you will find just 8GB of DDR4 memory as standard, and a solitary 512GB drive won't store many modern gaming titles. Another particular weak point of this device is expected to be the IPS display panel with a low max brightness of 250nits and mediocre colour gamut reproduction. On the positive side, this 17.3-inch IPS class FHD panel does have a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2.6Kg isn't bad for a powerful 17-inch laptop. Lastly, the price might make it an attractive choice.

Expert.de has since taken down the Asus FA706QM listing spotted by Momomo_us but VideoCardz captured the listing, both pictures and spec, for posterity. If the Asus TUF 17-inch gaming laptop isn't of great interest to you, Momomo_us has since added a Tweet with further laptops with unannounced hardware you might be interested in such as:

The Asus TM420UA-EC004T with 14-inch FHD display and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor

The Asus S732UA-AU059T with 17.3-inch FHD display and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor

The Asus S533UA-BQ048T with 15.6-inch FHD display and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor

The above trio are mainstream laptops and should be quite slim and portable for their screen size. Remember the Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5500U are both supposed to be Lucienne parts – next gen APUs featuring Zen 2 CPU cores. Some other 5000U parts have Zen 3 cores, but all 5000H parts have Zen 3 cores. A table showing which processors are in which family is available in a previous article we published about premature AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile CPU laptop listings.