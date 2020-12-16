Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti launch put back to the end of Feb

There have been plenty of indications that Nvidia will be expanding its GeForce RTX 30 graphics card range to fit many more price points. For example, only last week HP OEM graphics drivers were seen to make reference to unannounced SKUs like an RTX 3080 Ti, and an RTX 3070 Ti. Other sources, like EEC regulatory trademark filings point to the same graphics card models coming in the not too distant future, plus some more at the affordable end, like an RTX 3060. A few days ago AIDA64 was released with support for the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060, and an RTX 3050 too.

Now sources such as Igor's Lab and VideoCardz are reporting that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti launch has been put back to the end of February 2021. The story goes that the RTX 3080 Ti was originally planned for a January launch but it has been put back by approximately a month as Nvidia is relaxed about the competitive landscape it finds itself in at the end of 2020.

According to the chitter-chatter the RTX 3080 Ti will boast the same core count as the RTX 3090 (so 10,495 CUDA cores) but will have 4GB less GDDR6X memory (so that's 20GB of video RAM). Moreover, the memory bus of the new entrant will be 320-bit rather than 384-bit, meaning bandwidth drops to 760GB/s from 936GB/s. As for pricing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to come in at $999, sitting nicely between its $1,499 and $699 neighbours in the current lineup.

Moving on to the topic of more affordable Ampere GeForce cards, the RTX 3060 is expected to arrive around CES 2021 time. Igor says that there will be two RTX 3060 variants. The first was always going to be the RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM, based upon the GA106-400 GPU with 3,840 CUDA cores. The RTX 3060 6GB is actually a renamed RTX 3050 Ti that Nvidia had planned but it has decided to not market RTX cards under the XX60 bar, just like with the previous generation. This lower VRAM model also has fewer CUDA cores, RT cores, and slower memory. Some say the RTX 3060 6GB will not arrive until Feb.