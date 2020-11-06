HEXUS Week In Review: AMD Ryzen 5000 Series examined

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X
Most of AMD's recent resurgence can be directly attributed to the success of the Zen CPU microarchitecture that's now successfully ensconced in mobile, desktop and ...
Corsair K60 RGB Pro
Corsair has expanded its hugely popular range of gaming keyboards with a mechanical solution aimed toward the masses. Dubbed the K60 and coming to retail ...
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio
Nvidia giveth, and Nvidia taketh away. RTX 3080 arrived with the promise of superlative performance at an agreeable price that took us all by surprise, ...
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC
The GeForce RTX 3070 arrived a couple of days ago. Offering RTX 2080 Ti-like performance from £469, the Founders Edition card is a solid bet ...
