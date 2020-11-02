vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
UK shops look for next gen console lockdown sale loopholes

by Mark Tyson on 2 November 2020, 15:01

As most UK-based HEXUS readers will be well aware, Lockdown 2 is expected to begin on Thursday, 5th November. The restricted public movement period is set to run until at least Wednesday, 2nd December. This period encompasses the release dates of the highly anticipated next gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony. To jog your memory; the UK Xbox Series X/S release date is 10th Nov, the PlayStation 5 arrives on 19th Nov.

Despite the popularity of online shopping, and the fact that delivery services should be running as normal, some people have pre-ordered the new consoles from high street stores and aimed to pick the hardware up on release day. Of course such folk are concerned about the status of their orders after this sudden change of course by the government.

Today a number of UK high street retailers have been seeking to clear up how, where, and when customers can get their hands on their new consoles. At the time of writing most of the communications are specifically about the Xbox Series X/S as it is the first major hardware release they will have to deal with during lockdown.

On Sunday, GAME UK Tweeted a statement saying that people can come to stores to pre-purchase between now and Wednesday evening. Then they will be able to come and collect on launch day between 8am and 2pm. It later stressed visitors on release day must have an in-store pre-order/deposit for Xbox Series S/X.

GAME is a partner for Microsoft's Xbox All Access customers. It says that customers will be contacted about pick up arrangements later today.

The other UK Xbox All Access subscription partner, Smyths Toys, is asking customers to come and pick up pre-orders from store as and when they receive an email saying their purchase is ready to collect. Once at the store you will have to pay by card.

Moving on to another popular high street and online games hardware seller that isn't a supermarket, Argos responded to a general lockdown enquiry on yesterday by saying that "You will still be able to have products delivered to your home and pick up products at Argos stores and collection points inside Sainsbury’s". On the topic of supermarkets some are expected to have some stocks coming in on launch date that aren't part of the pre-order allocation. In late October Tesco said that you might be able to find stock if you go after midnight on launch day eve and ask warehouse staff.

New rules highlights

Looking at the government web page dedicated to Lockdown 2, it includes the following key statements with regard to shopping: Under the heading of 'Stay at home' it says "shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which should be as infrequent as possible". Later in a section addressing businesses and venues it asserts "all non-essential retail" will be ordered to close but "food shops, supermarkets, garden centres and certain other retailers providing essential goods and services can remain open". Lastly, and importantly to the keen next-gen console enthusiasts, "non-essential retail can remain open for delivery to customers and click-and-collect".

 

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Posted by rob4001 - Mon 02 Nov 2020 15:07
Is this classified as a non essential item in Wales
Posted by Saracen999 - Mon 02 Nov 2020 15:14
rob4001
Is this classified as a non essential item in Wales

I don't know about that, but in England, retailers of non-essential stuff can continue to operate click and collect. Wales may (or may not) offer that under their restrictions.

I must admit that the different regions having different rules is a PITA, but on the other hand, there's a logic to different nations, and even regions, cities and local areas, having rules dependent on their situation.

It's part of the pandemic problem is that no one solution suits all. Which means complexity, and probably confusion.
Posted by LSG501 - Mon 02 Nov 2020 15:15
rob4001
Is this classified as a non essential item in Wales
Lets be honest here, it's non essential in ALL parts of the UK…. these companies are just using the ‘order online and collect’ loophole to get around not being able to sell it.
Posted by Saracen999 - Mon 02 Nov 2020 15:24
LSG501
Lets be honest here, it's non essential in ALL parts of the UK…. these companies are just using the ‘order online and collect’ loophole to get around not being able to sell it.

Well, define “essential”?

I heard on the radio yesterday about a bloke (in Wales, IIRC) who went to his local supermarket wearing nothing but his underwear. “Well,” he said, when challenged, “our government just told us clothes weren't essential”.

He has a point. And possibly frostbite in the unmentionables.
Posted by cheesemp - Mon 02 Nov 2020 15:43
LSG501
rob4001
Is this classified as a non essential item in Wales
Lets be honest here, it's non essential in ALL parts of the UK…. these companies are just using the ‘order online and collect’ loophole to get around not being able to sell it.

But there is an element of fairness here. Someone who pre-ordered online will get one so why shouldn't someone who pre-ordered instore? Its utterly unessential but does that mean no one should get any enjoyment during lockdown? If this lockdown continues deep into December, it's a question that will come up for a lot more than just games consoles (Should my kids get no presents for example?). Personally, I'm jealous as I wanted a pre-order but completely missed out.

