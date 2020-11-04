vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

First renders of purported Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti emerge

by Mark Tyson on 4 November 2020, 13:31

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Gigabyte (TPE:2376)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepgu

Add to My Vault: x

HEXUS has previously reported upon Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards rumours and leaks. The first report mentioning this GPU came in early September, then much more recently it was noticed that Chinese online retailers were taking pre-orders for RTX 3060 Ti cards from a range of AIBs.

This morning VideoCardz exclusively shared the best evidence yet of the officially unannounced GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. It has a quartet of renders of what appears to be the Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC. The pictures look like just the ones Gigabyte uses for its product page gallery sections. I've embedded a couple of them above and below.

The above view of the Gigabyte Eagle branded graphics card shows that the PCB is pretty short, facilitating the cut-out in the backplate to vent hot air from this twin fan design. Elsewhere you can see that this is a twin slot card, and it has a single 8-pin power connector.

In addition to the pictures the source asserts it knows the key specifications of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - but not this Gigabyte OC version's specific GPU core clocks. The expected specs are as we tabulated in our report on the Chinese retailers, reproduced below for your convenience.

 
GeForce RTX 3090
GeForce RTX 3080
GeForce RTX 3070
GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia CUDA Cores
10,496
8,704
5,888
4,864

Boost Clock (GHz)
1.70
1.71
1.73
1.67

Memory Size
24GB
10GB
8GB
8GB

Memory Type
GDDR6X
GDDR6X
GDDR6
GDDR6

Price/Available
$1,499 (£1,399) / 24th Sept
$699 (£649) / 17th Sept
$499 (£469) / 15 29th Oct
$399 (£342) / 30th Nov 2nd Dec

 

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumours

Rumours are swirling about a possible new graphics card from Nvidia which is designed to fill the rather gaping price gap between the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. This isn't the first rumour of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti I have seen but Twitter source @kopite7kimi has a good track record and has provided the following key specs:

RTX 3080 Ti FE:

  • PG133-SKU15,
  • GA102-250-KD-A1 GPU,
  • 20GB GDDR6X,
  • the same CUDA core count as the RTX 3090, (10,496)
  • the same MEM speed and TGP as the RTX 3080,
  • no NVLINK.
 
 

HEXUS Forums :: 18 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Wed 04 Nov 2020 13:46
Cant see this being much faster than a 2070 Super if those numbers are correct.. 2070 Super was £499 at launch last year, so probably similar performance for £400 to £450 range. Poor on initial estimates.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Wed 04 Nov 2020 13:50
cptwhite_uk
Cant see this being much faster than a 2070 Super if those numbers are correct.. 2070 Super was £499 at launch last year, so probably similar performance for £400 to £450 range. Poor on initial estimates.

I suspect it will be around RTX2070 Super to RTX2080 level,and RTX2070 Super cards did actually go below £450 on and off.

I hope this is more around £350,if not it does not bode well for the mainstream. If its £400 then the RTX3060 will be around £300 IIRC. That would mean an RTX3060 won't be much of an improvement over an RX5700/RX5600/RTX2060/RTX2060 Super.
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Wed 04 Nov 2020 14:02
Not looking good for Nvidia short term, they'll be glad when they can be done with thus stack and refresh, likely in TSMC.

Not sure how they're going to fit that card in, there's barely anything between 3080 and 3090, it's bad enough as it is, the difference in price.

I guess Nvidia don't have any options currently, the fact people are clearly still willing to be extorted gives them the green light too.
Posted by Syphadeus - Wed 04 Nov 2020 14:07
A few mistakes in the article.

Opening line “previous” reported. RTX 60 60. Close out para, “between RTX 3090 and RTX 3090”. This isn’t the first “rumours”.
Posted by Rubarb - Wed 04 Nov 2020 14:34
Who cares … they wont have any stock to buy !

SEE NEWER »