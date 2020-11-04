First renders of purported Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti emerge

HEXUS has previously reported upon Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards rumours and leaks. The first report mentioning this GPU came in early September, then much more recently it was noticed that Chinese online retailers were taking pre-orders for RTX 3060 Ti cards from a range of AIBs.

This morning VideoCardz exclusively shared the best evidence yet of the officially unannounced GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. It has a quartet of renders of what appears to be the Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC. The pictures look like just the ones Gigabyte uses for its product page gallery sections. I've embedded a couple of them above and below.

The above view of the Gigabyte Eagle branded graphics card shows that the PCB is pretty short, facilitating the cut-out in the backplate to vent hot air from this twin fan design. Elsewhere you can see that this is a twin slot card, and it has a single 8-pin power connector.

In addition to the pictures the source asserts it knows the key specifications of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - but not this Gigabyte OC version's specific GPU core clocks. The expected specs are as we tabulated in our report on the Chinese retailers, reproduced below for your convenience.



GeForce RTX 3090

GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia CUDA Cores

10,496

8,704

5,888

4,864

Boost Clock (GHz)

1.70

1.71

1.73

1.67

Memory Size

24GB

10GB

8GB

8GB

Memory Type

GDDR6X

GDDR6X

GDDR6

GDDR6

Price/Available

$1,499 (£1,399) / 24th Sept

$699 (£649) / 17th Sept

$499 (£469) / 15 29th Oct

$399 (£342) / 30 th Nov 2nd Dec

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumours

Rumours are swirling about a possible new graphics card from Nvidia which is designed to fill the rather gaping price gap between the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. This isn't the first rumour of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti I have seen but Twitter source @kopite7kimi has a good track record and has provided the following key specs:

RTX 3080 Ti FE: