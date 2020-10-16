vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: MSI RTX 3090, Sekira 100R and i9-10850K

by Parm Mann on 16 October 2020, 16:01

Tags: MSI, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), PC Specialist

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeozk

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio

Want the best graphics card that money can buy? Look no further than GeForce RTX 3090. Nvidia's Ampere flagship is the standard bearer for extreme ...

Intel Core i9-10850K

The desktop CPU market is warming up nicely as AMD and Intel bring forth new processors in the next six months. Vermeer and Rocket Lake ...

MSI MPG Sekira 100R

MSI may be best known for its motherboards and graphics cards, but success in those fields has allowed the Taiwanese manufacturer to branch out considerably. ...

PCSpecialist Gladius R7

Nvidia may have experienced the odd bump or two in bringing GeForce RTX 3080 to retail, but such issues have done little to dampen the ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!