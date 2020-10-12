vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Nvidia uses AI to reduce video conferencing data use by 10x

by Mark Tyson on 12 October 2020, 15:11

Nvidia researchers have invented a technique they are calling AI Video Compression. The research was revealed at GTC 2020 last week, where during a Q&A session Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted there would be a shortage of GeForce Ampere graphics cards until 2021.

AI Video Conferencing can save users / networks / ISPs a lot of data if widely implemented. Nvidia says that in the current Covid-19 inspired WFH era there are >10 million video conferencing streams live at any given time. Imagine that data being slashed by 10x.

The AI Video Conferencing technology replaces a traditional codec with a neural network. How it works is sketched out in its simplest terms in the diagram above. You can see that like a traditional video it starts with a keyframe pixel image. However from then on it only transmits keypoints of the face for eye/face/mouse/head movement as data. On the receiver end a Neural Network (using a generative adversarial network – GAN) reconstructs your video conference partner's face.

Nvidia researchers provided another comparison to illustrate the usefulness and quality of AI Video Conferencing. In the above example screenshot you can see that the h.264 cdec has been constrained to very low bandwidth, approximately the same as the AI technique uses. The result is that h.264 video is visibly pixelated / smeared – generally low quality.

The above technique can be applied whether the subjects are wearing masks, headphones etc. Other applications are to manipulate the caller's face so it is looking straight at the camera, or to swap the person's face to an animated character.

 Nvidia AI Video Conferencing is just one part of the Nvidia Maxine Cloud-AI Video Streaming Platform. It also includes; AI-based super-resolution, Noise removal, Conversational AI translations, and Face Re-animation in real-time.

HEXUS Forums :: 2 Comments

Posted by Saracen999 - Mon 12 Oct 2020 21:28
Interesting technology and interesting possibilities but why does it make my skin creep a bit?

It does rather reek of making the ‘caller’ appear to say whatever the AI wants you to. Maybe it's tinhatism, by I can almost see the abuses now. Imagine that tech in the hands of a scammer/hacker.
Posted by LSG501 - Mon 12 Oct 2020 22:16
Saracen999
Interesting technology and interesting possibilities but why does it make my skin creep a bit?
Because it's fundamentally the same as a deepfake video….

We already have the tech to motion capture a face, we already have the tech to replace a face and now we have the tech to animate a face without the entire face being there….. throw in some of the current ‘AI voice’ development and hello robocalls v2….