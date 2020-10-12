Intel quietly introduces the Core i3-10100F processor

Intel has quietly rolled out the 10th generation Intel Core i3-10100F processor. HEXUS regulars will already be well aware, from the nomenclature, that this is one of Intel's processors with a disabled on-board GPU ('F' suffix). However, the best feature of the new Intel Core i3-10100F can't be decoded from the name - it boasts Hyperthreading - as well as a slightly faster boost clock, and double the RAM capacity support, compared to its processor (the Core i3-9100F), at the same price.

The Intel Core i3-10100F processor is part of the Comet Lake-S line of desktop processors built by Intel on a 14nm process. It packs 4C/8T with a base/turbo boost clock of 3.6/4.3GHz, with 6MB of Intel Smart Cache and a 65W TDP. The Core i3-10100F supports up to 128GB of DDR4-2666 RAM in dual channel mode, for a max bandwidth of 41.6GB/s. It isn't a straight upgrade from the Intel Core i3-9100F as the socket is of course LGA1200 now, rather than LGA1151.

If you want to do an A/B comparison with the Intel Core i3-10100(F) vs the Core i3-9100F processor, you can head on over to this Intel Ark link, which lists specs side by side. However, I think I've covered all the key differences above and a truncated version of the table can be seen below.

Such an entry level processor, which lacks on board graphics, is obviously meant to be paired with an appropriate dGPU. You save between US$25 and $45 by choosing this iGPU-less part, so you can put that towards an add-in card. Most are likely to want to spend under $200 on a partner GPU for PC gaming so may have the likes of the GTX 1650 or RX 5500 on their shortlists. Next year one might be able to find a suitable Ampere/Navi2 graphics card to pair with this Comet Lake-S processor to create a balanced system.