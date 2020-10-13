Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch 1.28 to lighten storage load

Infinity Ward Production Director Paul Haile has provided some welcome information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch 1.28, due to become available today. The patch will enable game owners to install only the modes which they play on their PCs. With many other AAA games this may not be a big issue but this game launched at 175GB, and earlier this month it grabbed headlines as it became inflated to >250GB - making it unviable to install and run it from a 250GB SSD, for example.

Yesterday Haile wrote on his Twitter timeline that "tomorrows update will have mode-specific uninstall options for PC MW owners." Is this change just for PCs - you may be asking? In a reply to a later comment Haile suggested not, but those who bought the game on disc will have less install reduction options, as the "PS4 system currently requires that all data from the disc is installed, which includes the campaign".

Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare consists of the base game, a full campaign, a co-op mode, Special Ops mode, the Warzone battle royale mode, a Survival mode. Additional modes, updates and DLCs have inflated the already sizable download/install.

Back in April HEXUS reported that Call of Duty: Warzone (f2p BR mode) had been downloaded by 50 million gamers. We noted that this mode alone would mean a 100GB download if the base Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was not yet installed on your PC/Console.

Full documentation for patch 1.28 will likely be released when the patch becomes available, as this is usually the case.