HEXUS Week In Review: Orbi WiFi 6 and G-Technololgy ArmorLock

G-Technololgy ArmorLock NVMe SSD (2TB)
The arrival of SSDs has been a boon for high-speed external storage. Though smaller in capacity than price-equivalent mechanical drives, recent advances have brought multi-terabyte ...
Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 System AX6000 (RBK852)
The very real prospect of working from home makes now as good a time as any to consider improving our network configurations. Running dedicated cabling ...
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (AMD Ryzen 7 4800U)
AMD's Ryzen resurgence has most keenly been felt in the desktop space. Offering a heady combination of more cores and threads than rival Intel at ...
WD My Passport SSD (2020) 1TB
Most of us have become accustomed to the buttery-smooth and whisper-quiet experience provided by solid-state drives (SSD). Now legion in laptops and desktops, it's inevitable ...
-
Multiple GeForce RTX 30 series partner graphics cards leak
Inno3D, Gainward and Zotac product photos ...
-
Asus shows off its GeForce RTX 30 cards at Meta Buffs event
Firm reveals ROG Strix, TUF, and ...
-
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus claims fastest M.2 SSD crown
Leapfrogs the Samsung 980 Pro which ...
- Lenovo lists gaming PCs with GeForce RTX 3070 Ti/Super GPUs
- Team Group launches the QX 15.3TB 2.5-inch SATA SSD
- be quiet! readies Silent Base 802, Pure Loop AIO and SR3 White
- Elon Musk demos Neuralink Brain Computer Interface update
- Intel launches 11th Gen Core mobile processors with Iris Xe
- Seagate IronWolf /Pro NAS drives updated with capacity up to 18TB
- Nvidia shares GeForce RTX 3080 Doom Eternal gameplay video
Ready for another awesome competition? In partnership with the good folk at Scan Computers, we're giving our fabulous readers in the UK and Europe the ...
Competition closing date: 4 September 2020, 22:00
It's that time again! For our latest HEXUS giveaway, we've teamed up with Seagate to give all our wonderful readers in the UK and Europe ...
Competition closing date: 14 September 2020, 22:00