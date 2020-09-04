Nvidia shares GeForce RTX 3080 Doom Eternal gameplay video

At the Nvidia GeForce Special Event on Tuesday, where the GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 graphics cards were unveiled, we got some generational comparison figures (Turing vs Ampere) across a selection of AAA games. However this portion of the presentation was somewhat light on content. Now we have been provided with a closer look at the performance of a GeForce RTX 3080 in a Doom Eternal 4K gaming (max settings) session with some side by side sections showing the game running on the previous green team champ, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Throughout the video, shared on the GeForce YouTube channel and available in up to 4K 60fps quality, frame rate counter(s) are present.

The above video is a healthy five minutes+ in length so you get to see how the new RTX 3080 performs in a wide range of Doom Eternal gaming scenarios but even in the most intense action sections I didn't see it dip below 95fps. At the other end of the scale some game sections saw the new Ampere card achieving 200fps.

Less focus was put on the RTX 2080 Ti performance, of course, but I didn't see such a wide range of frame rates represented. This Turing card rarely dipped below 80fps in the game sections showed. At its best the RTX 2080 Ti never seemed to reach beyond 120fps, however. Please remember that not all scenes were side by side, and as frame rates change so quickly it is worth checking through the video if have a keen interest in this gaming comparison.

From the evidence in this video the GeForce RTX 2080 is a good match for Doom Eternal 4K gaming on a 144Hz VRR monitor. Nvidia is steering 8K monitor users and content creators towards its RTX 3090.

Some other games running on RTX 3080 vs Turing/Pascal gen. RTX and DLSS on where possible.

All the above might be very interesting but one of the best things about the RTX 3080 must be its price in comparison with the previous gen cards it so easily beats. Here in the UK the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 3080 is £649, while the RTX 2080 Ti is £1,149 - with AIB partner models above and below this price but not usually very far off it.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 will become available from Thursday 17th Sept.