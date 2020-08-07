vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Win a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil

by Parm Mann on 7 August 2020, 09:00

Tags: PowerColor (6150.TWO), SCAN

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaenhc

Add to My Vault: x

Ready for another awesome competition? In partnership with the good folk at Scan Computers, we're giving our fabulous readers in the UK and Europe the chance to bag a free graphics upgrade!

Up for grabs is a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil graphics card, complete with 8GB of memory, PCIe 4.0 compatibility and a triple-fan custom cooler that not only looks impressive but is certain to be quieter than a reference board.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question to enter the prize draw, and remember to click through to Facebook for a free second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 22:00 London time on the closing date, September 4, 2020.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by September 11, 2020. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The prize is a PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil 8GB graphics card.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 3 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by jnutt - Fri 07 Aug 2020 09:16
Thanks Hexus and Scan
Posted by spanna5 - Fri 07 Aug 2020 09:31
I'm in
Great competition
Thanks
Posted by winactive - Fri 07 Aug 2020 09:44
Just me or does every single FB link for second entry NEVER work?