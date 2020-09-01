Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus claims fastest M.2 SSD crown

Sabrent has launched an update to the HEXUS Performance Award winning Rocket NVMe 4.0 SSD in the shape of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus. The new device offers next level SSD performance according to the device maker with "revolutionary speed," and storage capacities up to 2TB. Sabrent even goes as far as claiming its Rocket 4 Plus is "the world's fastest NVMe SSD".

Headlining claimed performance metrics for the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus are; a 7,000MB/s sequential read speed, and 6,850MB/s sequential write speed. These figures represent a double boost or better against the speeds possible with a comparison reference 'Normal PCIe 3.0 SSD'. Happily for Sabrent it is also matches the shiny new Samsung 980 Pro for reads but easily beat it for writes (the Samsung device's sequential write speed is 'just' 5,000MB/s). This weekend Samsung briefly listed its 980 Pro SSD before taking the listing offline.

The technologies behind the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus are as follows:

TLC Flash NAND memory: SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB

Phison E18 controller

PCIe 4.0 connection - compatible motherboard required

Custom grooved and stacked aluminium / copper heatsink

It looks like Sabrent has spent quite some effort in concocting the 'custom heatsink' design for the Rocket 4 Plus. It is claimed to be compatible with both single/double sided M.2 2280 SSDs. As you can see from the exploded view of the construction the SSD memory chips are sandwiched by thermal tape and put into a U shaped aluminium tray. On the upper side Sabrent layers the following; an aluminium heatsink, copper heat coils, and a grooved heat spreader.

At the time of writing we don't have pricing and availability for the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus but one can hope that it will retain the competitive pricing seen with previous models. Additionally, it may be possible to buy the Rocket 4 Plus sans-heatsink and save £10 or £20, if history repeats.