HEXUS Week In Review: Lenovo's Legion 7i laptop impresses

Lenovo Legion 7i
Lenovo's line of Legion gaming PCs has gone from strength to strength. Having launched back in 2017, the range of laptops, desktops and monitors has ...
TeamGroup T-Force Cardea Zero Z440 NVMe SSD (1TB)
Remember the days of mechanical storage? The clickety-clack of heads moving over platters is a long-distant memory for many, replaced by speedier solid-state storage (SSDs). ...
Deepcool CL500
We're accustomed to seeing manufacturers make outlandish claims when marketing their products, so it is nice to see Deepcool take a more modest approach with ...
Philips Momentum 558M1RY
There are many ways to go when choosing a high-end gaming monitor. Some favour the fastest possible refresh rate, you might prefer the immersion of ...
-
IBM takes the wraps off its 7nm Power10 processor
It is 3x more efficient than ...
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Steam users want refund time extension
150GB of data needs downloading on ...
-
EA Access and Origin Access merged into EA Play
And Origin Access Premier becomes EA ...
- Apple strikes Epic with iOS dev tools access revocation
- Microsoft shares IE 11 and legacy Edge phase-out timetable
- AMD A520 chipset launched for budget motherboards
- Cerebras teases 850k core 2nd-generation wafer scale engine
- WD announces My Passport SSD drives with 1,000MB/s speeds
- Google Chromebooks join the GeForce Now ecosystem
- Nvidia announces Digital GTC runs 5-9th October 2020