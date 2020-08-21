vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Lenovo's Legion 7i laptop impresses

by Tarinder Sandhu on 21 August 2020, 16:01

Tags: Lenovo (HKG:0992), Team Group, Philips (AMS:PHIA), Deepcool

Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo's line of Legion gaming PCs has gone from strength to strength. Having launched back in 2017, the range of laptops, desktops and monitors has ...

TeamGroup T-Force Cardea Zero Z440 NVMe SSD (1TB)

Remember the days of mechanical storage? The clickety-clack of heads moving over platters is a long-distant memory for many, replaced by speedier solid-state storage (SSDs). ...

Deepcool CL500

We're accustomed to seeing manufacturers make outlandish claims when marketing their products, so it is nice to see Deepcool take a more modest approach with ...

Philips Momentum 558M1RY

There are many ways to go when choosing a high-end gaming monitor. Some favour the fastest possible refresh rate, you might prefer the immersion of ...


