Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 spotted in drivers and benchmarks

by Mark Tyson on 17 August 2020, 11:11

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

On Friday HEXUS reported upon Micron's apparent slip in providing various details pertaining to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. An official tech brief document for Micron partners listed some key specs of what we expect to be the flagship consumer Ampere graphics card announced on 1st Sept.

Over the weekend some initial details of a second high-end Ampere consumer graphics card has emerged via various sources. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 has been spotted in UserBenchmark run data, as well as in the most recent driver INF file for Microsoft Windows.

Checking out the benchmark data first, RoGame asserts this is the first public benchmark data for the RTX 3080. Key observations are of the following specs:

  • 2,100MHz Core clock Limit
  • 4,750MHz memory clock (i.e 19Gbps)
  • 10GB GDDR6X VRAM
  • Device: 10DE 2206 Model: Nvidia Graphics Device

The GPU core clocks are remarked upon as being unimpressive (not much better than Turing) and in this first test the scores are not inspiring either, for some reason. The UserBenchmark data listed above had been removed at the time of writing.

In the fourth bullet point above you can see the PCI device ID string for the RTX 3080. This was confirmed by the maintainer of TechPowerUP GPU database, T4CFantasy, as belonging to the RTX 3080. Additionally, we can see the following new Nvidia PCI IDs:

  • GA102 10GB (RTX 3080): 0x2206
  • GA102 12GB (RTX 3080 Ti ?): 0x2206
  • GA102 24GB (RTX 3090): 0x2204

Sources: RoGame 1, RoGame 2, VideoCardz, T4C Fantasy.

HEXUS Forums :: 22 Comments

Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Mon 17 Aug 2020 11:55
I shudder at the potential price of it - hopefully the near RTX2080TI pricing isn't true(yes,I am sure its faster than the RTX2080TI).
Posted by Friesiansam - Mon 17 Aug 2020 11:59
One user benchmark, with no mention of the system configuration used… Ho hum.
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Mon 17 Aug 2020 12:00
I'm sure people are leaking this stuff on purpose, why would anyone in a decent enough position to have hands on one of these be stupid enough to post them in a public place?
Posted by LSG501 - Mon 17 Aug 2020 12:50
GA102 24GB (RTX 3090): 0x2204 - now that is more like what I was expecting (and ideally want, it's the memory, not the overall performance)…. now to go look into my local body part removal service to see how much I'll need to remove to pay for it…
Posted by meuvoy - Mon 17 Aug 2020 14:31
I just Hope the XX70 Card comes with 10GB VRAM.

