Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 spotted in drivers and benchmarks

On Friday HEXUS reported upon Micron's apparent slip in providing various details pertaining to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. An official tech brief document for Micron partners listed some key specs of what we expect to be the flagship consumer Ampere graphics card announced on 1st Sept.

Over the weekend some initial details of a second high-end Ampere consumer graphics card has emerged via various sources. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 has been spotted in UserBenchmark run data, as well as in the most recent driver INF file for Microsoft Windows.

Checking out the benchmark data first, RoGame asserts this is the first public benchmark data for the RTX 3080. Key observations are of the following specs:

2,100MHz Core clock Limit

4,750MHz memory clock (i.e 19Gbps)

10GB GDDR6X VRAM

Device: 10DE 2206 Model: Nvidia Graphics Device

The GPU core clocks are remarked upon as being unimpressive (not much better than Turing) and in this first test the scores are not inspiring either, for some reason. The UserBenchmark data listed above had been removed at the time of writing.

In the fourth bullet point above you can see the PCI device ID string for the RTX 3080. This was confirmed by the maintainer of TechPowerUP GPU database, T4CFantasy, as belonging to the RTX 3080. Additionally, we can see the following new Nvidia PCI IDs:

GA102 10GB (RTX 3080): 0x2206

GA102 12GB (RTX 3080 Ti ?): 0x2206

GA102 24GB (RTX 3090): 0x2204

Sources: RoGame 1, RoGame 2, VideoCardz, T4C Fantasy.