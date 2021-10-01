Lenovo Legion 9000K Alder Lake gaming desktop PC teased

Lenovo has started to promote a new gaming desktop PC, dubbed the Legion 9000K (2022), on Weibo, the Chinese social media site. So far so ordinary, but the firm is boldly claiming that the RGB-resplendent tower is built around an Intel 12th generation Core processor (i.e. Alder Lake CPU), and that it features both DDR5 system memory and a PCIe 5.0 slot – both as standard throughout the range.

The promotional image doesn't mention processor models that will be available, or any other configuration staples or options. At the bottom of the promo graphic (I cropped the above image as it was very tall), it says that the Legion 9000K (as teased) will be one of its 2022 series gaming PCs.

It is widely expected that Intel will launch its first ADL-S processors in November starting with the Intel Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K, alongside iGPU-less 'KF' suffixed choices at slightly lower prices. The Lenovo Legion 9000K could be fitted with one of these, but if it is an actual 2022 release, it might be built around another desktop GPU choice with a locked multiplier.

Lenovo's Legion 9000K (2022) will very likely feature a Z690 motherboard in top-end configurations with the K or KF processors. Again, in 2022, some more mainstream options will become available.

Chinese tech site IT Home reckons the Legion 9000K (2022) is going to be officially announced and detailed on Friday, 29th October, so hopefully all will be made clearer on that date, and we will find out about other important options like GPU, memory and storage.

Intel Alder Lake CPU packaging

If you are interested in Intel's retail packaging plans for the Alder Lake-S series of processor, then VideoCardz has a treat for you. The site has snagged images of the alluring packaging which will come with an Intel Core i9-12900K inside, as well as its drab standard brethren.