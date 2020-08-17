Intel Marvel Avengers Collector's Edition CPU packaging official

Intel execs are busy at Hot Chips 2020 right now with exciting details of new products and technologies in the fields of GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, quantum computers, and networking components set to emerge from the symposium - which runs until Tuesday. We saw some good indications of things to come only last week, when Intel announced 10nm SuperFIn technology, gaming optimised Xe-HPG GPUs, and 2nd gen Optane SSDs.

Meanwhile, Intel has to continue to promote existing products to consumers the best it can and the way it does this isn't always by championing any technological advantages. Sometimes companies like Intel try to appeal to consumers with frills, sparkles, or other fripperies. A case in point is provided by our headline - as Intel has confirmed a partnership with Marvel for its Intel Core Desktop Processors (yes, Marvel, not Marvell).

Last week there were a few Far East leaks about this marketing partnership, so it is good to see it officially confirmed. At least four of Intel's current gen processors, or rather the packaging, are getting the Marvel Avengers makeover, as below:

Intel Core i9-10900KA

Intel Core i9-10850KA

Intel Core i7-10700KA

Intel Core i5-10600KA

The only known difference between these 'KA' suffixed model numbers and the 'K' versions is in the packaging and inscription on the processor lid. The 'KA' chips are yet to appear in the Intel Ark library. I checked for the Intel Core i9-10900KA, for example, but it wasn't among the existing eight Core i9-10900 variants.

At the time of writing we don't know Intel's retail plans for these Marvel Avengers Collector's Edition processors. It could be a limited edition at the same price as the 'K' processors perhaps. We don't have any details on when they will be released either, but you shouldn't have to wait long given the Tweet was sent out on Friday. Earlier in August listings for some of these processors were spotted in Vietnam.